Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Watch Parties for Remaining FIFA World Cup™ Games

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a slate of free, family-friendly watch parties for the remaining FIFA World Cup™ matches. These watch parties, taking place through the end of the tournament, will provide residents, families and visitors an opportunity to come together and celebrate Boston as a host city and the momentum created by fans from all over the world.

“Boston is a city of champions, and that spirit has been on full display throughout this World Cup. As matches continue throughout July, we’re creating more free opportunities for fans to gather, cheer on their teams, and build community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re grateful to all of our partners across the City for helping us to create safe, welcoming, and exciting spaces to enjoy the knockout matches with family and friends.”

Watch parties are part of Mayor Wu’s efforts to host free, community‑based events for everyone to enjoy the World Cup™ festivities. The City partnered with Big Night Entertainment Group and The Bowery Presents to provide more opportunities for residents, families and visitors to enjoy matches and share in the excitement of the World Cup™.

﻿"The Blue Sharks have become one of the great stories of this World Cup," said State Senator Liz Miranda. "Our district is home to one of the largest Cabo Verdean communities in the country, and tomorrow we have another opportunity to come together to celebrate that pride on the world stage. Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just looking to celebrate with your neighbors, I hope you’ll join us at Road Runner as we cheer on Cabo Verde and celebrate the community that makes our district so vibrant."

To date, the City of Boston has hosted five community watch parties, providing fans with an opportunity to watch the following matches: Spain vs. Cabo Verde, Brazil vs. Haiti, Scotland vs. Morocco, USA vs. Australia, Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, Croatia vs. Ghana, Colombia vs. Portugal, and most recently, USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. These gatherings have brought the excitement of the World Cup directly into Boston’s neighborhoods, creating welcoming spaces for residents to come together close to home. Photos from the watch parties are available on the City of Boston’s Flickr account.

Below is a list of free, family-friendly watch parties the City is hosting:

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 - Cabo Verde vs. Argentina

Location: Road Runner

Match kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

Doors open: 4:00 p.m. ET

Round of 32 - Colombia vs. Ghana

Location: Road Runner

Match kickoff: 9:30 p.m. ET

Doors open: 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Match kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET

Doors open: 1:00 p.m. ET

Round of 16 - USA vs Belgium

Location: Big Night Live

Match kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

Doors open: 6:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Match kickoff: 11:00 a.m. ET

Doors open: 10:00 a.m. ET

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Match kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET

Doors open: 2:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 9

Quarter Final Match

Christopher Columbus Park | 4:00 p.m. ET

No registration required.

Tuesday, July 14

FIFA World Cup™ Semi Final

Location to be announced at a later date | 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 15

FIFA World Cup™ Semi Final

Location to be announced at a later date | 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 18

FIFA World Cup™ Third Place Match

Location to be announced at a later date | 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

FIFA World Cup™ Final Match

Location to be announced at a later date | 3:00 p.m. ET

For the latest information and additional details on Mayor Wu’s watch parties, and a list of free watch parties taking place across Boston for the knockout stage matches, visit: www.boston.gov/watchparties.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to support local businesses during the tournament. Find businesses showing the game on the City’s Neighborhood Business Guide and additional summer programming at boston.gov/summer.