Los Angeles Citizens Hold Protest to Demand Cancellation of July 4 Fireworks, Citing Threat to Nearby Endangered Species

Citizens Demand an End to Fireworks Now Carcass found on ground after fireworks Ballona Burrowing Owl - Photo by Jonathan Coffin Egrets enjoying life at Ballona Wetlands, unaware there is a plan to destroy their home Least Bell’s Vireo - Vireo bellii pusillus

Citizens say the time is now to embrace 21st century alternatives, like drone and light shows, that are safer for humans, pets, and wildlife!

These fireworks are like dropping a bomb on ground zero for Southern California wildlife.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, Journalist, Author, Area Resident

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of concerned citizens will gather at the Marina del Rey jetty at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 3rd, to hold a news conference and protest against the July 4th Fireworks that are set to explode over that very area at 9 PM on Saturday, July 4th. The residents are calling for Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors in Marina del Rey to immediately halt the fireworks that would devastate endangered species nesting at that very location.

They are also calling on the new director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Meghan Hertel, to use her authority and obligation to protect wildlife in order to move away from fireworks shows in this sensitive ecological area. The action represents a last-ditch effort by residents who have tried traditional channels of dialogue with local officials without success.

Advocates argue that the percussive shockwaves, toxic smoke, and intense flashes from fireworks inflict severe trauma on vulnerable and endangered wildlife nesting in the adjacent Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and the Endangered Bird Habitat for the California Least Tern.

On June 22nd, concerned citizens appealed to Supervisor Mitchell to stop the Marina del Rey fireworks by protesting outside the LA County Supervisor’s Offices in downtown LA. While, Jessalyn Waldron, the Supervisor’s Constituent Services Deputy, did come out and speak to the protesters, saying “We hear you,” citizens say the need to end fireworks is urgent and immediate action to cancel them must be taken.

They argue that these fireworks represent predictable violations of the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The fireworks directly overlap with active nesting seasons for state and federally protected species, including the California Least Tern, Belding’s Savannah Sparrow, Least Bell’s Vireo, and the nearby Western Snowy Plover. The sensory assault causes nesting birds to panic and flee, leading to egg cooling, nest abandonment, and fatal premature fledging.

"Baby birds have fallen from the nests at the first fireworks blasts and, if spotted by community members, have been cared for at wildlife rescue centers - many don’t survive," said attorney Christina Ku.

Additionally, the fireworks terrify the many pelicans, cormorants, egrets and other species that call that wildlife region home, along with the sea lions that call the Marina and its waters home.

"These fireworks are like dropping a bomb on ground zero for Southern California wildlife," said UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell, who is a local resident. After last July's fireworks, the TV network held an Emergency Town Hall to sound the alarm regarding the devastating impact fireworks have on wildlife in Marina del Rey and California's other coastal communities.

Around the very area where these fireworks will terrify wildlife, there are many posted signs warning residents not to let their dogs onto the beach between April 15th and September 30th because it's near the Endangered Bird Habitat for the California Least Tern. While the need to keep dogs leashed in these sensitive areas is clear, massive fireworks displays have the ability to create far worse outcomes for the birds.

The coalition notes that it is time for a sane environmental strategy while biodiversity is under attack from climate change, pollution, and overdevelopment.

"We live in greater Hollywood, home to the world’s most creative minds," said the organizers. "Traditional fireworks belong in the dustbin of history. Innovative drone and light shows are being adopted globally; Los Angeles should lead this transition, not lag behind while harming endangered species, terrifying pets, and triggering neighbors with PTSD."

EVENT DETAILS:

What: News Conference/Protest

When: Friday, July 3rd, 2026, at 10:30 AM

Where: At the North Jetty near the corner of Pacific Avenue and Via

Marina, near the ocean in Marina del Rey, 90292. A nearby street

address for location purposes only is:

5514 Pacific Avenue, MDR., 90292

Press contact: 310 210-6696

UnchainedTV will be LIVE

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