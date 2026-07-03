Governor Kay Ivey’s Message on America’s 250th Birthday

Governor Ivey released a video message for America’s 250th birthday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Governor’s Office, Gina Maiola & Alyssa Turner)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.