Star Dental Opens Lakewood Clinic for Emergency Dental Care, Accepts Medicaid

Star Dental in Denver and Lakewood offers family dental care, emergency dentistry, dentures, surgery, root canals, and sleep dentistry for kids and adults. A young patient smiles in a kid friendly treatment room at Star Dental, a Denver and Lakewood dental office for children and adults. Star Dental is a Spanish speaking dental office in Denver and Lakewood, welcoming kids and adults for convenient dental care 7 days a week.

New South Sheridan clinic serves children and adults with urgent dental care, accepts most insurance including Medicaid, and offers 7 day access.

Our goal is to make emergency dental care more accessible for children and adults, including patients who rely on Medicaid or other insurance coverage.” — Dr. Florina Menina, DDS

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Dental has opened its Lakewood area dental clinic near the corner of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, expanding access to emergency dental care and urgent dental treatment for children and adults across Lakewood, west Denver, Harvey Park, Belmar, and surrounding communities.

The new clinic was developed around a common local problem: dental pain often happens suddenly, after work, on weekends, or when families are unsure where to turn. A severe toothache, broken tooth, chipped tooth, swelling, lost filling, damaged crown, dental infection, or injured tooth can interrupt school, work, sleep, and normal daily life. Star Dental is positioning the clinic as a practical access point for families searching for an emergency dentist in Lakewood, urgent dental care near South Sheridan, or a dental office that can help with both immediate pain and follow up treatment.

Star Dental accepts most dental insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, and welcomes both new and existing patients. The practice offers 7 day availability, with extended weekday hours and weekend hours designed to make it easier for patients to seek care when dental problems happen outside a traditional weekday schedule.

“Dental pain rarely happens at a convenient time, and families should not have to feel lost when they need help quickly,” said Dr. Florina Menina, DDS, of Star Dental. “Our goal is to make emergency dental care more accessible for children and adults in the Lakewood and west Denver area, including patients who rely on Medicaid or other insurance coverage.”

Star Dental’s emergency dentistry services include evaluations for many urgent dental concerns, including severe tooth pain, chipped or broken teeth, knocked out teeth, lost crowns or fillings, swelling, abscess concerns, bleeding gum injuries, and pain when biting or chewing. Patients with facial trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, trouble breathing, or a serious medical emergency should call 911 or seek emergency medical care immediately.

The clinic’s emergency care approach is focused on helping patients get evaluated, understand the source of the problem, and receive clear treatment recommendations. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve a filling, crown, extraction, denture repair, infection management, or another appropriate dental service. Star Dental prioritizes emergency cases and offers same day emergency appointment options whenever scheduling allows.

Access to care is a central part of the announcement. Many people delay dental treatment because they are not sure whether their insurance will be accepted, whether a dentist can see them quickly, or whether one office can treat both children and adults. Star Dental’s Lakewood area clinic helps reduce that uncertainty by combining urgent dental care, family dentistry, Medicaid acceptance, insurance friendly scheduling, and 7 day access in one location.

The practice also supports patients after the immediate emergency visit. In addition to emergency dentistry, Star Dental provides family dentistry, children’s dentistry, dental exams, X rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, extractions, dentures, denture repairs, and other preventive and restorative dental services. This allows patients to address the urgent problem while also planning for longer term oral health care.

For parents and caregivers, having one dental office for children and adults can make urgent care easier to manage. A child with a toothache, a parent with swelling, and an older adult with a broken denture may all need timely care for different reasons. Star Dental’s family focused model is designed to help households get practical answers without having to search across multipl,,e offices during a stressful dental situation.

The new clinic’s location near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue places it close to Lakewood, west Denver, Harvey Park, Belmar, and nearby neighborhoods. The official clinic address is 1490 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80232. Star Dental serves the Lakewood and west Denver metro area from this South Sheridan location.

The opening also reflects a broader patient need for clearer emergency dental guidance. Star Dental encourages patients not to ignore dental pain, swelling, broken teeth, lost restorations, or signs of infection. Even when treatment cannot be completed in one visit, a timely evaluation can help patients understand the problem, review their options, and avoid unnecessary uncertainty.

“Urgent dental care should not feel out of reach,” Dr. Menina added. “If someone has tooth pain, swelling, a broken tooth, or a concern about infection, we want them to know they can contact Star Dental, ask questions, review their insurance options, and get help as quickly as possible.”

Insurance coverage and benefits can vary by plan, so patients are encouraged to contact the office directly to review eligibility, appointment availability, and next steps. Patients searching for an emergency dentist in Lakewood can visit Star Dental’s website for Lakewood dental clinic location and hours, new patients and insurance information, and emergency appointment details.

Star Dental, dentists in Denver and Lakewood - Your emergency dentist open on Saturday and Open on Sunday

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