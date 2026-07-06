A Culture of Care: Working Nurses Homecare Named a 2026 Top Workplace

Top South Florida In Home Healthcare Agency

Employee feedback earns Working Nurses Homecare a 2026 Top Workplaces honor, reflecting its commitment to team support and patient centered care.

I started Working Nurses Homecare because I knew patients and families needed more support once they returned home. I wanted to build the kind of agency I would trust with my own family.” — Claudette Porter, Founder & Chief Nursing Officer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working Nurses Homecare has been named a winner of the Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces 2026 award, a recognition earned entirely through the voices of the nurses, aides, therapists, coordinators, and team members who show up every day to care for patients across South Florida.This recognition is especially meaningful because the Top Workplaces award is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through a third party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology company. Companies cannot purchase the award, and leadership cannot influence the results. The recognition is earned through what employees say about their workplace, their leadership, their growth opportunities, and whether they feel respected, supported, and empowered.For Working Nurses Homecare, this award represents more than workplace culture. It reflects the agency’s core belief that exceptional patient care begins with the people delivering that care.“This award belongs to every nurse, every aide, every coordinator, and every member of this team who shows up and gives everything they have to our patients,” said Carleesha Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Working Nurses Homecare. “I started this company because I believed that if you build a team that feels valued and supported, they will deliver care that changes lives. This recognition tells me we are doing exactly that, and we are just getting started.”Working Nurses Homecare serves Broward and Palm Beach County, providing compassionate, skilled care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. The agency offers skilled nursing , physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and personal care services. Working Nurses Homecare also holds a CMS 4 Star rating, one of the highest quality designations in the home health industry, and accepts Traditional Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, and Private Pay.Behind those clinical services is a culture that has been intentionally built around trust, accountability, communication, and support. The agency understands that home healthcare can be deeply personal and demanding work. Patients and families depend on caregivers not only for clinical skill, but also for patience, compassion, consistency, and emotional presence. Working Nurses Homecare believes those qualities are strongest when employees feel valued in their own workplace.“We recruit people who care, and then we make sure they feel cared for in return,” said Zurelys Cardenas, SPHR, HR Director of Working Nurses Homecare. “That means investing in their development, listening when they speak, and creating an environment where they are proud to come to work. When your nurses feel respected and empowered, that energy transfers directly to the patient. You cannot separate the two. This award is a reflection of the culture we have built together, and I am incredibly proud of every single person on this team.”The Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces list is produced in partnership with Energage LLC, whose research spans more than 80,000 organizations and 30 million employee surveys over 20 years. The program is widely recognized for its credibility because results are based on authentic employee feedback, not outside nominations or internal marketing efforts.For Working Nurses Homecare, the award reinforces the connection between employee experience and patient experience. A supported team is better equipped to provide consistent, compassionate, and high quality care. A respected caregiver is more likely to bring confidence, stability, and heart into every home they enter. That belief has helped shape the agency’s growth and continues to guide its mission.As Working Nurses Homecare continues expanding across South Florida, the agency is actively growing its clinical and support teams. Nurses, therapists, home health aides, and healthcare professionals who are passionate about making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives are encouraged to connect with the organization.About Working Nurses HomecareWorking Nurses Homecare is a CMS 4 Star certified home health agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. Founded on the principle that compassionate, skilled care delivered at home leads to better outcomes and better lives, the agency provides the best in home healthcare , skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and personal care services. Working Nurses Homecare accepts Traditional Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, and Private Pay, and offers concierge private duty services through its Working Nurses Elite program.

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