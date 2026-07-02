Cimarron State Wildlife Area closed because of Gold Mountain Fire

MONTROSE, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed public access to the Cimarron State Wildlife Area in Montrose County because of the ongoing Gold Mountain Fire burning in Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose and Ouray counties.

Cimarron State Wildlife Area shares boundaries with private land and federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. These areas are now under pre-evacuation, leading CPW to close the 6,455-acre SWA to all public access.

“In the consideration of public safety and allowing first responders to prioritize limited resources, Cimarron SWA will be closed to all public access until all pre-evacuation status is lifted,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “The fire incident command anticipates significant fire activity Thursday and is working hard to ensure people are aware of evacuation possibilities so they aren't surprised by a mandatory evacuation order.

“We appreciate your cooperation in respecting the closure for your safety and for the safety of officers and fire first responders.”

The closure will remain in effect until conditions allow the areas to safely reopen. Visitors are encouraged to respect all closures and avoid traveling into active fire areas.

As fire conditions continue to change, further closures may be put into place for public safety and to support firefighting efforts.

For additional information on nearby state wildlife areas or those throughout Colorado, please visit the Colorado Hunting Atlas online or contact your local CPW office.

For more information on the Gold Mountain Fire, go to https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/cogmf-gold-mountain-fire.