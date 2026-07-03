Attorney General Ford Issues Statement After Supreme Court Win Upholding Mail-In Ballot Rights

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots can be counted as long as they are postmarked by, and received within five days of, Election Day.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a win for Nevada and for the sovereign right of states to conduct their elections in the manner they see fit.

Nevada’s elections are free, fair and safe, and Nevadans benefit from a range of choices in how to cast their vote — mail ballots included. Our state has made it clear that we believe our citizens deserve to cast their ballots in the way that is easiest for them, and today’s decision ensures that Nevadans who cast their mail ballot by Election Day will have their legal votes counted.

Decisions on elections must be made based on the rights and needs of American citizens, not on political narratives. As long as I am attorney general, I will always stand for the rights of Nevadans and for Nevada’s sovereign rights to conduct elections.”