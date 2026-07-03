Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Decision

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford has issued the following statement regarding decision on birthright citizenship handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States in Trump v. Barbara.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a win for the rule of law and Nevada families. It reaffirms the established legal precedent that children born in the United States are citizens of our great nation and confirms that the laws of our nation cannot be usurped by a presidential whim.

I’ve been fighting to protect Nevadans’ constitutional rights from being ripped away by Donald Trump ever since he began this attack the day of his inauguration. I am proud to have joined other states’ attorneys general across the nation to ensure that children born in Nevada are treated equally under the law and have access to the rights, protections, and opportunities that citizenship provides.

As I’ve often said, I am fighting for the entirety of the Nevada family, whether you’ve been here for three generations or three days. I will keep fighting to protect Nevadans from Donald Trump’s federal overreach and to defend the rights of our state and the people who call Nevada home.”