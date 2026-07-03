Attorney General Ford Blocks Weaponization of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his office’s latest legal win against the Trump administration’s overreach after a judge permanently blocked the administration from denying loan forgiveness to teachers, nurses and other public servants whose employers are not aligned with the administration’s ideology. The decision was announced yesterday, June 30.

"Nevadans who dedicate their lives to public service should never have to worry that the rules will change because of politics,” said Attorney General Ford. “Today's decision protects the promise Congress made to public servants and ensures that teachers, health care workers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and nonprofit employees can continue pursuing the loan forgiveness they have earned through years of service and keep that money in their pockets. My office will continue defending programs that strengthen Nevada's workforce and support the people who serve our communities every day."

In November 2025, Attorney General Ford joined a coalition of 22 other attorneys general in challenging a new rule from the U.S. Department of Education that unlawfully restricted eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which allows government and nonprofit employees to have their federal student loans forgiven after ten years of qualifying public service. The rule, set to take effect tomorrow, would have given the administration the power to deem state governments, hospitals, schools, and nonprofit organizations ineligible for PSLF based on their support for immigrants, gender-affirming health care, or diversity programs.

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted the coalition’s motion for summary judgment, declaring the rule illegal and permanently blocking it from taking effect.

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