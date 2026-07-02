Section of SR 155 in Grand Coulee will close July through August for bridge deck repair

GRAND COULEE – Travelers on State Route 155 in Grant County will encounter slowdowns, lane closures and delays at milepost 28, southwest of Grand Coulee, while crews repair a section of the Grand Coulee Bridge starting in mid-July through Aug. 14.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will perform a temporary repair of the bridge’s expansion joints. They will remove existing asphalt and install steel plates to hold the bridge deck panels in place and prevent further damage. The project’s cost estimate is about $1 million. WSDOT is developing a more permanent rehabilitation of the bridge for the summer of 2027.

The temporary repair is expected to begin on July 13, a week after the Independence Day holiday. During the work, travelers will encounter temporary signals alternating traffic across the bridge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hourlong night-time closures are planned midway through the project. Advanced notice with dates and times will be provided on WSDOT East on social media and WSDOT’s real-time travel map on our website.

The work is necessary because during a routine inspection, WSDOT engineers found the bridge’s expansion joints were malfunctioning. The agency inspects all of its bridges at least once every two years.