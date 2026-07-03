2026 Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors
TO: All Media Sources
FROM: Anita Mattison, Allegany County Office for the Aging
RE: Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors
DATE: July 1, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
2026 Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors
Beginning in July, the Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons to eligible seniors. The Farmers Market Coupon booklets will contain $25 in coupons for you to use at participating Farmers Markets.
Eligibility to receive the Farmers Market Coupons is as follows: – age 60 or over, have not received the coupons this year, and meet the gross monthly income limits below:
- $2,461/month for a one-person household; or
- $3,337/month for a two-person household; or
- $4,212/month for a three-person household or
- $5,088/month for a four-person household
Remember that all individuals age 60 and over in a household who meet the requirements are eligible to receive a $25 coupon booklet.
All events below are In-Person events except where indicated. Distribution locations being held at congregate luncheon sites are identified below with a (*). If you would like to stay for lunch in addition to picking up your Farmers Market Coupons, please call 585-268-9390 to make a reservation for lunch.
Office for the Aging Farmers Market Coupon Distribution locations and times are as follows:
July 6 11:00 am- 1:00 pm – Office for the Aging- 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont- Drive-thru
July 8 2:00 pm-3:00 pm- Wellsville High School- 126 West State, Wellsville-Bus Loop- Drive-thru
July 9 10:30 am-11:30 am- *Canaseraga Fire Hall- 10 Main St., Canaseraga
July 13 10 am-11 am- *Alfred Union University Church- 5 Church St., Alfred
July 14 10 am- 11:00 am- *Belmont American Legion, 29 Schuyler St., Belmont
July 16 10:30 am-11:30 am- *Fillmore Fire Hall- 24 S Genesee St, Fillmore
July 17 10:30 am-11:30 am-*Grace United Church, 289 N. Main St., Wellsville
July 27 10:30 am-11:30 am-*Richburg Firemen & Auxiliary Clubhouse-143 Griffith St, Richburg
July 28 2:30 pm- 3:30 pm – Office for the Aging- 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont- Drive-thru event
July 29 10:30 am-11:30 am-*Whitesville Fire Hall- 496 Main St, Whitesville
July 30 10:30 am-11:30 am-*Cuba AA Arnold Community Center- 38 E. Main St, Cuba
August 4 11:00 am-2 pm- Allegany County Senior Picnic– Allegany County Fairgrounds,
15 North St, Angelica –In Person event for picnic attendees
Coupons will also be available at the Office for the Aging Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm at 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont, NY 14813.
Call the Allegany County Office for the Aging for more details 585-268-9390, or toll-free 1-866-268-9390.
https://www.alleganyco.gov/ ###
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