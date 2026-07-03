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2026 Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors

TO:               All Media Sources

FROM:         Anita Mattison, Allegany County Office for the Aging

RE:               Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors

DATE:          July 1, 2026

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

2026 Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors

Beginning in July, the Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons to eligible seniors.  The Farmers Market Coupon booklets will contain $25 in coupons for you to use at participating Farmers Markets.

Eligibility to receive the Farmers Market Coupons is as follows: – age 60 or over, have not received the coupons this year, and meet the gross monthly income limits below:

  • $2,461/month for a one-person household; or
  • $3,337/month for a two-person household; or
  • $4,212/month for a three-person household or
  • $5,088/month for a four-person household

Remember that all individuals age 60 and over in a household who meet the requirements are eligible to receive a $25 coupon booklet.

All events below are In-Person events except where indicated. Distribution locations being held at congregate luncheon sites are identified below with a (*).  If you would like to stay for lunch in addition to picking up your Farmers Market Coupons, please call 585-268-9390 to make a reservation for lunch.

Office for the Aging Farmers Market Coupon Distribution locations and times are as follows:

July 6  11:00 am- 1:00 pm – Office for the Aging- 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont- Drive-thru

July 8    2:00 pm-3:00 pm- Wellsville High School- 126 West State, Wellsville-Bus Loop- Drive-thru

July 9    10:30 am-11:30 am- *Canaseraga Fire Hall- 10 Main St., Canaseraga

July 13   10 am-11 am- *Alfred Union University Church- 5 Church St., Alfred  

July 14   10 am- 11:00 am- *Belmont American Legion, 29 Schuyler St., Belmont

July 16   10:30 am-11:30 am- *Fillmore Fire Hall- 24 S Genesee St, Fillmore

July 17   10:30 am-11:30 am-*Grace United Church, 289 N. Main St., Wellsville  

July 27   10:30 am-11:30 am-*Richburg Firemen & Auxiliary Clubhouse-143 Griffith St, Richburg

July 28    2:30 pm- 3:30 pm – Office for the Aging- 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont- Drive-thru event

July 29   10:30 am-11:30 am-*Whitesville Fire Hall- 496 Main St, Whitesville

July 30   10:30 am-11:30 am-*Cuba AA Arnold Community Center- 38 E. Main St, Cuba

August 4   11:00 am-2 pm- Allegany County Senior PicnicAllegany County Fairgrounds,

15 North St, Angelica –In Person event for picnic attendees

Coupons will also be available at the Office for the Aging Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm at 6085 State Route 19 N, Belmont, NY 14813.

Call the Allegany County Office for the Aging for more details 585-268-9390, or toll-free 1-866-268-9390.

 

https://www.alleganyco.gov/                                                                                                               ###

 

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2026 Farmers Market Coupons for Seniors

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