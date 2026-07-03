Steinberg Law Firm of North Charleston Selected Again as Legacy Law Firm by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm has been selected for a second consecutive year as a Legacy Law Firm by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly, a designation reserved for practices that have operated for at least 25 years and have played a sustained role in the state’s legal community.

The firm was featured in a special Legacy Law Firm section in the April issue of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly. The series highlights the histories of long-standing firms, the circumstances that led to their founding, the milestones that have marked their growth, and the ways they have responded to shifts in the profession.

Steinberg Law Firm traces its roots to 1927 in Charleston, a period when South Carolina’s economy and courts were still adjusting to the aftershocks of World War I and the approach of the Great Depression. The firm started out representing injured workers, including being instrumental in creating and getting the WC laws in SC instituted in the state. The firm now serves clients across the Lowcountry in both personal injury and workers’ compensation cases.

“This recognition underscores how building a law practice legacy is less about a single moment of success and more about showing up for clients and communities year after year,” said Michael Jordan, managing partner at Steinberg Law Firm. “The Legacy Law Firm series gives space to reflect on that history and on the people who built it.”

The firm was also featured as a Legacy Law Firm in 2025. The renewed inclusion signals the publication’s continued interest in firms whose institutional memory stretches across generations of lawyers and clients.

In its most recent profile, the publication examines how the firm adapted to technological and procedural shifts that transformed legal practice, from the rise of electronic filing and digital evidence management to the widespread use of remote hearings during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys at the firm describe those changes as altering the pace and texture of litigation while leaving intact the pressures of advocacy on behalf of injured clients.

Steven Goldberg, Partner at Steinberg Law Firm, shared, “We are constantly reminded that we are temporary stewards of a much longer story. Our role is to keep that story relevant to the needs of today’s clients and communities.”

Steinberg Law Firm, which will soon mark its 100th year in June, continues to handle personal injury, workers’ compensation, and related claims for clients across the Charleston region. Its inclusion in the April Legacy Law Firm section places it among a small group of South Carolina practices recognized for an enduring presence and adaptability in a changing legal profession.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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