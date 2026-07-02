06/18/26 Report

Emergency Services Committee Report
Date: 6/18/26
Time: 4:00 PM
Call to Order: 4:06 PM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
- Judge/Executive Michael Mueller (Absent)
- Squire Sherry Sebastian
- Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
- Squire JW Blackburn
Staff/Guests Present:
- Jennifer Durr
- Asst Chief Erick Mertz
- Sheriff Dwayne Depp
- Chief Deputy Daniel Wills
Agenda Items for Discussion:
- Update on New Fire Truck (Fire Dept)
- County Emergency Runs Breakdown Report (2024/2025) (Fire Dept)
- Fiscal Court Staff Active Shooter Training, July 14 at 4PM (Sheriff’s Dept)
- Additional Radio Tower for the County (Jack)
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
- New Fire Truck in final inspection stage. Atlantic Emergency Solutions will transport it from Florida to the Shelbyville Regional Service Center by end of July. Chief Brewer will inspect/approve the truck before leaving Florida. Once approved it will be transported to Franklin County.
- Reviewed Franklin County Emergency Run breakdowns for both 2024/2025.
- Fiscal Court Staff Active Shooter Training, July 14. Schedule separate training for Fiscal Court Members.
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Set up meeting with Kerri Darnell, AT&T to discuss additional radio tower for better reception coverage
Other Business:
- Radio systems and tower dead spots. Set up meeting with Kerri Darnell, ATT/FirstNet.
- Sheriff’s Office: MDT (Mobile Data Terminal) for vehicles have been delivered. Will surplus old inventory.
Adjourn: 5:01 PM
Next Meeting:
Wednesday, 9/17/26 at 4:00 PM