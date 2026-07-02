06/18/26 Report

Emergency Services Committee Report

Date: 6/18/26

Time: 4:00 PM

Call to Order: 4:06 PM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Executive Michael Mueller (Absent) Squire Sherry Sebastian Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy Squire JW Blackburn Staff/Guests Present: Jennifer Durr Asst Chief Erick Mertz Sheriff Dwayne Depp Chief Deputy Daniel Wills Agenda Items for Discussion: Update on New Fire Truck (Fire Dept)

County Emergency Runs Breakdown Report (2024/2025) (Fire Dept)

Fiscal Court Staff Active Shooter Training, July 14 at 4PM (Sheriff’s Dept)

Additional Radio Tower for the County (Jack) Meeting Summary/Narrative: New Fire Truck in final inspection stage. Atlantic Emergency Solutions will transport it from Florida to the Shelbyville Regional Service Center by end of July. Chief Brewer will inspect/approve the truck before leaving Florida. Once approved it will be transported to Franklin County.

Reviewed Franklin County Emergency Run breakdowns for both 2024/2025.

Fiscal Court Staff Active Shooter Training, July 14. Schedule separate training for Fiscal Court Members. Recommendations/Next Steps: Set up meeting with Kerri Darnell, AT&T to discuss additional radio tower for better reception coverage Other Business: Radio systems and tower dead spots. Set up meeting with Kerri Darnell, ATT/FirstNet.

Sheriff’s Office: MDT (Mobile Data Terminal) for vehicles have been delivered. Will surplus old inventory. Adjourn: 5:01 PM

Next Meeting:

Wednesday, 9/17/26 at 4:00 PM

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