LEGAL NOTICE AMENDMENT #5 to ORDINANCE #4-2025

Second Reading and approval of Amendment #5 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 was given by Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. A copy of the ordinance with full text is available for public inspection by contacting the Office of the Franklin County Judge/Executive during normal business hours at (502)875-8751.

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