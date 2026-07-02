NEW SOFTBALL COMPLEX PROGRESSING

Progress is really ramping up at the new Lakeview Park Softball Complex. Both of the concession stands are currently under construction. Block layers were working hard onsite today to get their portion of the second building completed. We are still on track for completion this fall. Judge Mueller and the Franklin County Fiscal Court are proud of this project that is keeping Franklin County moving forward!

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