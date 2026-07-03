Lane closures begin on south side of Main Street/Memorial Highway intersection July 6

BISMARCK, N.D. — Beginning Monday, July 6, closures will be in place as construction begins on the south side of the Main Street/Memorial Highway intersection in Mandan.

Eastbound lanes on Main Street will be reduced to one lane near the intersection. Eastbound Memorial Highway traffic will be shifted to a head-to-head pattern on the northbound lanes. A lane reduction of 11 feet will be in place.

Crews will replace aging watermain, replace storm sewer, remove and reconstruct concrete roadway, and install a new traffic signal. This work is expected to be completed mid- to late August before moving onto additional improvements in the area.

Motorists should anticipate delays, lane reductions, and shifting traffic patterns through the work zone. Temporary pavement markings, posted signs, and barriers will be in place to help guide traffic. Pedestrian access will remain open throughout construction.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in work zones.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.