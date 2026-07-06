NAFC’s We Count Campaign Encourages Women to Start the Conversation About Bladder Leaks

Talking to your doctor about incontinence is the first step. NAFC provides free tools to help you get the conversation started. The National Association For Continence

We Count campaign offers practical tools to help patients discuss urinary incontinence with their doctor and take a more active role in treatment decisions.

Healthcare professionals have these conversations regularly. What matters is letting them know what you are experiencing and how it is affecting your life.” — Sarah Jenkins

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Continence (NAFC) is launching a new July and August focus for its We Count : Measuring the Human Toll of Incontinence campaign, encouraging women experiencing bladder leaks to speak with a healthcare professional and providing practical tools to help them start the conversation. Urinary incontinence is common, affecting approximately half of women, but many continue to live with symptoms for years without receiving the information, support, or treatment they need. Embarrassment, uncertainty about how to raise the subject, and the belief that bladder leaks are simply a normal part of aging or womanhood can all keep patients from seeking care.“Bladder leaks may be common, but that does not mean women should feel they have to quietly live with them,” said Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of the National Association for Continence. “Starting the conversation with a healthcare professional can be the first step toward understanding what is causing the symptoms, learning what treatment options are available, and finding an approach that fits the patient’s life and goals.”NAFC’s survey on doctor-patient conversations about bladder leakage highlights the need for greater support. Nearly 30% of respondents said they felt uncomfortable talking to their primary care provider about bladder leaks, even though more than half had been living with symptoms for more than seven years. Respondents also identified several things that could have made the conversation easier, including completing a bladder health form, speaking with a nurse first, or having the healthcare provider raise the topic.The July and August We Count campaign is designed to help close that communication gap . Through educational social media content, a short video, and a free patient guide, the campaign will help women:● Recognize that urinary incontinence is common but treatable.● Understand why different types of bladder leakage may require different approaches to care.● Track symptoms and prepare information before an appointment.● Identify questions to ask about diagnosis, treatment options, side effects, and follow-up.● Describe how symptoms are affecting daily activities, relationships, sleep, exercise, work, and emotional well-being.● Participate in shared decision-making with their healthcare provider.Shared decision-making is an important part of quality care. It gives patients and doctors the opportunity to discuss treatment options together and consider the patient’s symptoms, goals, preferences, lifestyle, and concerns. Depending on the type and cause of the leakage, treatment may include behavioral strategies, bladder training, pelvic floor physical therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, or other therapies.The campaign also encourages patients to prepare for the conversation by keeping a bladder diary for two to three days, noting when leaks occur and what they were doing at the time, bringing a current medication list, and writing down their most important questions before the appointment.For women who are unsure how to begin, NAFC recommends a simple opening: “I’ve been having bladder leaks, and I’d like to talk about it.”“You do not have to know the medical terms or explain everything perfectly,” Jenkins said. “Healthcare professionals have these conversations regularly. What matters is letting them know what you are experiencing and how it is affecting your life.”The free We Count guide and additional resources are available at nafc.org/we-count.This July/August phase of the We Count campaign is supported in part by Medtronic.About We CountWe Count: Measuring the Human Toll of Incontinence is an initiative of the National Association for Continence designed to increase awareness of urinary incontinence, better understand its effect on women’s lives, reduce stigma, and encourage more productive conversations between patients and healthcare professionals. The campaign provides educational resources for patients and healthcare providers and highlights the physical, emotional, social, and practical impact of bladder leakage.About the National Association for ContinenceThe National Association for Continence is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people affected by bladder, bowel, and pelvic floor conditions. NAFC provides trusted education, support, tools, and resources to help patients better understand their symptoms, find appropriate care, and make informed decisions about their health.For more information, visit nafc.org.

Talking To Your Doctor About Bladder Leaks

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