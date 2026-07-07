Fall River Brewing Company’s Off Leash West Coast IPA Wins NABA Gold

Fall River Brewing Company’s Off Leash West Coast IPA earned gold in the West Coast IPA category at the 2026 NABA International Beer and Cider Awards.

Redding-based brewery also earns bronze for Half Cocked Hard Root Beer at the 2026 North American Brewers Association International Beer and Cider Awards.

The West Coast IPA style is an important and well-known part of our Fall River Brewing story, and earning the gold medal for Off Leash is an incredible honor for our team.” — John and Amanda Hutchings, co-owners of Fall River Brewing Company

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall River Brewing Company announced that Off Leash West Coast IPA earned a gold medal in the West Coast IPA category at the 2026 North American Brewers Association (NABA) International Beer and Cider Awards.The 2026 competition included more than 1,300 entries from 36 states. Off Leash received gold in one of craft beer’s most recognized and competitive styles.“The West Coast IPA style is an important and well-known part of our Fall River Brewing story, and earning the gold medal for Off Leash is an incredible honor for our team,” said John and Amanda Hutchings, co-owners of Fall River Brewing Company. “We’re grateful to see Off Leash recognized at this competition.”Off Leash West Coast IPA is available at Fall River Brewing Company locations and through select retail and distribution partners.Fall River Brewing Company also earned a bronze medal for Half Cocked Hard Root Beer in the Hard Soft Drinks (Sodas) category. The medal adds national recognition for Half Cocked, Fall River’s lineup of hard sodas and ready-to-drink cocktails.“Bringing home two medals is a proud moment for our entire team,” say the Hutchings. “Off Leash and Half Cocked Hard Root Beer are very different beverages, but both reflect the quality and innovation our team works so hard to deliver.”The North American Brewers Association International Beer and Cider Awards is an annual competition that evaluates beers, ciders, meads, and sodas from producers across the country and internationally.Inspired by the pristine, unspoiled beauty of California’s Fall River Valley, Fall River Brewing Company embodies a culture that is Open To Adventure. Founded by the Hutchings in 2011 in their garage, the company has grown into a regional craft brewery with distribution across California, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada.Fall River Brewing Company ranks as California’s 20th largest craft brewery by production volume, out of 806 craft breweries reporting production volume to the Brewers Association. Whether enjoyed trailside, riverside, fireside, or at one of its Northern California locations, Fall River’s beers and beverages are part of the outdoor lifestyle and community spirit that continue to shape the brand.To learn more about Fall River Brewing Company and find locations near you, visit www.fallriverbrewing.com

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