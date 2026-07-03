Funding Opportunity: Legal Assistance Enhancement Program Grants

Applications due Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging: Legal Assistance Enhancement Program (LAEP). The awardees will receive a total of up to $600,000 for a two-year project.

This funding opportunity is designed to help support projects aimed at improving or expanding the delivery of legal assistance to older adults with economic or social needs. These innovative pilot projects will feature collaboration between a legal assistance provider and the legal assistance developer in their state, focused on addressing community needs in one Older Americans Act priority legal area. At the end of the project period, awardees will be required to evaluate the project’s effectiveness and provide an actionable replication plan for other areas of the state.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to aoa.oaa@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-LAEP-0055, “Legal Assistance Enhancement Program Grants," posted June 29, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.

