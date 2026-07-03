Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Sabine Parish Man on Child Exploitation Charges

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents have arrested Zaikeese Lloyd, 26, of Zwolle, following an undercover operation targeting individuals seeking to exploit children online.

Lloyd is charged with:

As a result of ongoing efforts stemming from the June 17-18 undercover operation, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrest of Zaikeese Lloyd.

This brings the total number of arrests in this multi-agency effort to eleven.

The apprehension was a collaborative effort involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Shreveport Police Department.

His bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.