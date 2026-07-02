USS Theodore Roosevelt Integrates with Locals and Partners at RIMPAC 26

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participated in community service events and offered guided ship tours to strengthen ties with the local community and partner nation militaries on the island of Oahu, Hawaii during the week of June 23, 2026.

Theodore Roosevelt pulled into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) June 23, 2026, to participate in exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026. Members of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, including Sailors assigned to Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11, participated in community outreach events in the local community. One event was a clean-up of Diamond Head Park at the Diamond Head State Monument on Oahu, June 25, 2026. Sailors also volunteered to clean a local wetland area, Puʻu o Kaimukī Mini Park, June 26, 2026 with the local group 808 Cleanups, and a local beach with the local non-profit Hui o Hoʻohonua on June 27, 2026.

"It was a good way to give back to the community and take care of the environment, doing a beach cleanup," said Chaplain Michael Kieler, assigned to Theodore Roosevelt. "Also, removing invasive plants and shrubs in order to preserve the natural ecosystem here, it was a way of giving back and saying thanks to have this opportunity to stay in the beautiful state of Hawaii."

The ship’s crew also led guided tours of the ship in efforts to strengthen relationships with local communities and allied and partner militaries. Theodore Roosevelt is the only Nimitz-class aircraft carrier participating in RIMPAC 2026, and tours have included a look at different areas of the ship to include the flight deck, hangar bay, pilot house and up-close looks at various aircraft.

"Volunteer events like this are really put together to give morale boosters to the Sailors and the local community," said RPSN Bryce Rivera, assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt. "It simultaneously allows our Sailors an opportunity to interact with the civilians and help the environment."

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 24 to July 31, 2026. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.