Standing where history was made: JFK podium unveiled as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary

Weathered by time after decades in storage, the podium President John F. Kennedy used during the dedication of Greers Ferry Dam might easily be overlooked. Yet on Oct. 3, 1963, it stood at the center of a historic moment as Kennedy dedicated a project whose benefits continue to be felt across Arkansas and the nation.

More than six decades later, the restored podium once again tells that story. Now the centerpiece of the JFK exhibit at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center, it offers visitors a tangible connection to Kennedy's dedication of Greers Ferry Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unveiled the restored podium during a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 1, 2026, as part of the nation's celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

"We are proud to provide the podium with apermanent home at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center, where it will stand as a symbol of our history and continue to educate and inspire everyone who visits,” said Benny Rorie, operations project manager for Greers Ferry Lake.

Standing behind the podium on that October day, Kennedy addressed a crowd of thousands gathered to celebrate the completion of Greers Ferry Dam and the lasting benefits it would provide for generations to come.

Less than two months later, he was assassinated in Dallas, making the Greers Ferry dedication one of the final public appearances of his presidency.

"When people see this podium, they're connecting with more than a moment in history," said Col. Tom Allard, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District. "They're connecting with a vision that continues to serve the American people. As we commemorate America's 250th anniversary, this exhibit reminds us that projects like Greers Ferry Lake contribute to our nation's prosperity through recreation, hydropower, flood risk reduction, water supply and environmental stewardship."

Today, more than 2 million people visit Greers Ferry Lake each year to enjoy its recreational opportunities. The project also generates more than 200 million kilowatt-hours of renewable hydroelectric power each year and has prevented more than $560 million in flood damages since construction.

In addition, it provides municipal and industrial water supply, supports fish and wildlife habitat and advances environmental stewardship, benefiting communities across the region.

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to reflect on the investments and engineering achievements that have helped shape the nation. Greers Ferry Lake stands as an example of how infrastructure investments continue to improve lives, strengthen communities and deliver lasting value.

Today, visitors to the William Carl Garner Visitor Center can view the restored podium and explore how Greers Ferry Lake continues to fulfill the vision President Kennedy shared on that October day more than 60 years ago.