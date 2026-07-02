NWS Earle Welcomes New Commanding Officer in Change of Command Ceremony

COLTS NECK, N.J.— Capt. Brian A. Forster relieved Capt. Kent “Brewski” Smith as commanding officer of Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Earle during a traditional change of command ceremony held aboard the installation, July 2.

The ceremony, a time-honored naval tradition, represents the formal, seamless transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one officer to another. The event was attended by military personnel, civilian staff, family members, and local community leaders, highlighting the strong bond between the base and the surrounding Monmouth County area.

Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. He commended Smith for his steadfast leadership and officially welcomed Forster to the region.

“For the past several years, this critical piece of the foundry has been expertly led by Captain Brewski Smith,” said Barnett. “Under your command, NWS Earle has not just met the standard; you have set it. You guided this installation through complex infrastructure upgrades, maximized our ordnance throughput and maintained a flawless safety record in an inherently hazardous business.”

Barnett also address Forster, acknowledging his experience and readiness for the role.

“Brian, the responsibility you are assuming today is immense, “ he said. “The fleet is relying on you to keep the weapons flowing and the piers ready. Having looked at your track record, I know you are exactly the right officer to take the watch.”

During his tenure, Smith guided the station through 32 critical ordnance evolutions with a 100% mission completion rate. His team safely moved 5.8 million pounds of naval aviation ordnance to support Atlantic Fleet strike groups. Under his leadership, NWS Earle earned the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Installation Excellence Award in both 2023 and 2025. His command also featured major historic events, including hosting more than 5,000 guests — among them the Secretary of the Navy and the governor of New Jersey — for the commissioning of the USS New Jersey. Furthermore, Smith championed quality-of-life initiatives for his Sailors, such as establishing 24/7 gym access and elevating the base's unaccompanied housing facilities to earn the Platinum A-List Award for four consecutive years.

Smith praised the Earle workforce on their professionalism and dedication to duty.

“Everything we accomplished was because of you. You were the experts, I just got to take the credit," Smith said.

A native of Buena, New Jersey, and a 2002 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Forster arrives at NWS Earle with a wealth of operational and leadership experience. He most recently served as the chief of the Force Development Division at the Missile Defense Agency in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. His extensive at-sea assignments include serving as executive officer aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and completing a forward deployment to Iraq's Al Anbar province, making him well-equipped to guide the command through its continued fleet support mission.

"To Team Earle, I am excited to join the team and look forward to the great things we will continue to accomplish,” said Forster. “You have heard the achievements the team won under Captain Smith’s tenure and that is a high standard, but I know we will continue to move the ball down the field and support the fleet."

Commissioned in 1943, NWS Earle's primary mission is to provide ordnance, loading, and logistics services to the Atlantic Carrier fleet and Marine Expeditionary Forces. The installation encompasses a sprawling shoreside complex in Colts Neck and a nearly three-mile-long pier complex in Sandy Hook Bay, making it a unique and vital asset to national defense.