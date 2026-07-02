Future Naval Aviators and International Military Students Complete Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Student naval aviators assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) successfully completed day and night Carrier Qualifications (CQ) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 27–30, 2026.

The multi-day training evolution focused on developing the next generation of fleet aviators, specifically highlighting pilots navigating the E-2 Hawkeye pipeline, alongside International Military Students (IMS) training seamlessly with the U.S. Navy.

CQ serves as a critical capstone event in the advanced naval aviation training syllabus. The evolution requires students to demonstrate precise aircraft handling, exceptional situational awareness, and the ability to execute the rigorous procedures required to safely launch and recover from a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating at sea.

Over the three-day evolution, SNAs assigned to CNATRA, working alongside the IKE team, conducted 428 traps and 143 touch-and-go landings, qualifying 24 aviators. The qualifying personnel consisted of 15 E-2 SNAs, seven IMS, and two strike pilots.

Carrier qualifications are not a mandatory syllabus requirement for strike students, but when deck time and aviation assets permit, a small number of strike students are provided the opportunity to participate and gain early carrier experience alongside their E-2 and international counterparts.

The inclusion of international military students underscores the Department of War's ongoing commitment to strengthening global partnerships and interoperability. By completing the rigorous CNATRA syllabus and qualifying alongside U.S. forces on an American aircraft carrier, these allied pilots build foundational skills that directly enhance combined maritime operations worldwide.

“Carrier qualifications demand the highest levels of focus, skill, and teamwork,” said Capt. Travis Suggs, CNATRA operations officer. “Watching our future pilots and our international military students successfully catch the wire aboard the Dwight D. Eisenhower is a testament to the quality of our training pipelines, the dedication of our instructors, and the immense capability of the ship's crew.”

IKE’s crew provided the essential platform, arresting gear support, and air traffic control required for the evolution, integrating the training aircraft into their flight deck operations to ensure a safe and effective qualification environment.

“We cannot build combat-ready aviators alone,” said Rear Adm. Max McCoy, CNATRA. “We build them with the fleet, so thank you to the IKE crew, our instructors, and our maintainers. Your professionalism and commitment ensure our future aviators are ready for the fight.”

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, CNATRA oversees the Naval Air Training Command (NATRACOM) which is composed of five training air wings and 17 training squadrons located across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. The command is responsible for safely conducting primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and allied international student naval aviators and flight officers.