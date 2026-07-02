Attorney General Bonta Secures 16-Year Prison Sentence Against Organized Retail Theft Ringleader

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a 16-year prison sentence secured against Rodney Allen Flynt Jr., the leader of an organized retail theft ring targeting high-end jewelry stores across Southern California. From April 2023 to May 2024, Flynt and his accomplices carried out thefts resulting in more than $1.5 million in losses to stores. Flynt pleaded guilty in March 2026 after the preliminary hearing, and was sentenced to 16 years and four months in state prison. As part of the sentencing, he was ordered to pay restitution of $1.2 million, equivalent to the amount of verified losses in merchandise from retailers.

“This marks the longest sentence we have secured in an organized retail theft case, and a major step forward in fighting retail theft in California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “These theft rings harm both retailers and consumers, causing significant financial and public safety concerns. The California Department of Justice remains committed to ensuring that those who violate the law face proper consequences. The dedicated and collaborative work of law enforcement departments, retailers, and prosecutors throughout California reinforces our statewide commitment: We have zero tolerance for organized retail theft. Successful organized retail theft prevention programs and collaboration among law enforcement have led to more successes, more accountability, and sentences that deliver justice.”

The organized retail theft ring targeted over 14 stores both during the day and after hours using smash-and-grab style tactics, often in shopping malls throughout California. The thefts occurred in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Kern Counties. The retailers targeted included JCPenney, Zales, Princess Jewelers, and Kay Jewelers. Other suspects involved in the thefts pleaded guilty before the preliminary hearing and were sentenced in October 2024. Christopher Pate was sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison, and Ryan Pate received a sentence of two years and eight months.

The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which collaborated with the San Diego Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Escondido Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, National City Police Department, Chula Vista Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section (SPS). SPS combats complex, multi-jurisdictional crimes by deploying specialized vertical teams of prosecutors, auditors, and paralegals. This unit focuses heavily on major financial crimes, including securities, mortgage, tax, and revenue fraud, alongside counterfeiting and underground economy offenses.