Governor Kotek Requests Federal Disaster Designation and Market Relief for Columbia River Gorge Pear Growers

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (USDA) Brooke L. Rollins requesting a Secretarial Disaster Designation for Hood River and Wasco Counties and contiguous counties affected by severe losses to the 2025 pear crop.

The request follows the worst pear psylla infestation reported by many Gorge growers in nearly half a century, compounded by excessive summer heat, limited snowpack, and constrained irrigation supply. The combined impact caused an estimated $40 million to $45 million in losses and reduced grower revenue by roughly 50 percent.

“Oregon’s pear growers are facing serious losses after an extremely difficult crop year,” Governor Kotek said. “I want growers to know that we have their back. I have directed state agencies to coordinate closely with growers and local partners and identify every available pathway to support affected producers and rural communities while we work with USDA to unlock federal relief as quickly as possible.”

The Governor’s letter asks USDA to make emergency credit available through a disaster designation and to pursue additional market relief where possible, including support through the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers program, USDA purchases of Northwest pears, and other disaster relief or market stabilization tools.

Pear psylla damaged the 2025 crop by coating trees and fruit in honeydew, which led to black sooty mold and left many pears unmarketable. Growers also faced a difficult market following a large 2024 crop and the closure of the Del Monte cannery in Yakima, Washington, which pushed additional Bartlett pears into an already saturated fresh market.

“A disaster designation will not solve every challenge facing growers, but it can put critical federal recovery tools within reach,” Governor Kotek said. “Oregon is ready to move quickly with USDA, growers, and local partners to support the families and communities affected by this crisis.”