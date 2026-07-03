Weigh-in-Motion improvement project ending in Fort Morgan, moving to Limon

Morgan/Lincoln counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation’s project replacing aging Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) equipment is wrapping up in Fort Morgan and set to start at the Limon Weigh Station next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7, drivers can expect a half-mile, single lane closure on westbound Interstate 76 at mile 75 – five miles south of Fort Morgan, 24 hours a day. One lane will remain open to traffic.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 8, work will begin at the Limon Weigh Station. One lane will be closed for approximately one half mile on westbound I-70 at mile 361, 24 hours a day, through Friday, July 17. One lane will remain open to traffic.

Drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds and minor delays at each location. Additionally, 24-hour lane closures are required to allow the new concrete to dry properly. All work is weather-dependent.

The project involves the removal and replacement of the existing concrete, WIM scales, sensors and other system equipment.

WIM technology allows trucks to be weighed at highway speeds without requiring them to stop at a weigh station scale. Doing so significantly increases the number of trucks that can be weighed, improving traffic flow and road safety around each station. A WIM system also helps reduce emissions by eliminating idling and it protects the state’s bridges and road surfaces by quickly identifying overweight vehicles.

Upon completion at Limon, the project shifts, sequentially, to the following weigh stations:

I-25 - Monument

I-25 - Trinidad

I-70 - Loma

I-70 – Dumont

US 50 - Lamar

Work is expected to take approximately one to four weeks, depending on the specific project requirements at each weigh station. Additional information regarding traffic impacts will be distributed before work begins at each location.

The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

Fleetworthy is the project’s prime contractor.

Additional Information

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

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