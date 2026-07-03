US 550 opens to through-traffic on July 1 between Ouray and Ridgway

Ouray County - The Colorado Department of Transportation in coordination with local agencies and wildfire response teams opened US Highway 550 to through-traffic north of Ouray (Mile Points 94 to 96) at 1 p.m. on July 1, 2026. Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert for firefighters and heavy equipment working beside the highway. Stopping or standing beside the highway between Ridgway and Ouray is not permitted.

Local Road Closures: All of the Ouray County Road 14 area remains closed for fire response activity with no estimated time of opening. For the latest Gold Mountain Fire evacuation notices, follow Ouray County Sheriff: ouraycountyco.gov

With extreme fire danger at a height across the state, travelers should be prepared for emergency road closures and detours at any time. Plan ahead and avoid rugged off-road, four-wheel drive and 4x4 detours or unpaved "shortcuts" suggested by digital map apps. These routes can be dangerous and are not suitable for passenger and commercial traffic.

Check the latest traffic impacts and suggested detours on COtrip.org or on the COtrip Planner app.

US 550 opened to through-traffic between Ridgway and Ouray at 1 p.m. on July 1. Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert for firefighters and heavy equipment working beside the highway.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!