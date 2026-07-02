Let’s go USA! Free shuttles, more buses, streetcars, water taxis and trains: SEA26 Match Day travel tips July 6

Our World Cup experience in King County reaches a new peak Monday with the return of Team USA and one final knockout! Coming downtown to the match or to a watch party? Take a look at our transit options to get to Seattle Stadium and fan celebrations while avoiding traffic and parking hassles.

Tournament fans and visitors can board Metro’s free Match Day Shuttle between Seattle Stadium and Seattle Center, and enjoy the free seven-day-a-week Waterfront Shuttle between Seattle Center, the waterfront, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown International District.

For riders with mobility issues (wheelchairs or other mobility devices) be sure to take advantage of our free Accessible Match Day Shuttle that runs between the International District/Chinatown Link light rail station, Mariners Garage and Seattle stadium’s dedicated ADA entrance.

During this period of excitement, we thank everyone—tourist and regular rider—for your patience during high demand travel times before and after the games. We’ve enjoyed making your trip—if it was for a match or a day in the sun—a great one!

Who’s Playing?

Belgium reached the Round of 16 by defeating Senegal. Team USA is back in Seattle after a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The match starts at 5 p.m.

Keep your eye on the ball

Start your match day by planning your trip to the game. Use Metro’s online Trip Planner to plan the best route or call Metro Customer Service at 206-553-3000 for assistance. Representatives are available this Monday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Press 1 for interpreter assistance.

Sign up for Transit Alerts for your favorite routes to receive updates on game day.

Once you’re at your bus stop, you can use Text for Departures (text your bus stop number to 62550) to see when your bus is expected.

To see all your trip options in an app on your phone, try Transit or Citymapper. Trip results in these apps include Metro Flex on-demand options where available.

Best ways to get to the game

Metro bus, shuttles, Metro Flex on-demand and Seattle Streetcar



For riders with mobility issues (wheelchairs or other mobility devices) be sure to take advantage of our Accessible Match Day Shuttle that runs between the International District/Chinatown Link light rail station, Mariners Garage and Seattle stadium’s dedicated ADA entrance.

More service: The Seattle Streetcar is a great way to visit the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood or Seattle’s South Lake Union community. On match days, First Hill streetcar service will operate from Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street due to street closures.

The Seattle Streetcar is a great way to visit the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood or Seattle’s South Lake Union community. On match days, First Hill streetcar service will operate from Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street due to street closures. Ride Share : Need a connection from your home to a park and ride or a light rail station? Metro is partnering with Uber to provide a limited number of ride vouchers for up to $40 off your trip to and from certain transit locations.

: Need a connection from your home to a park and ride or a light rail station? Metro is partnering with Uber to provide a limited number of ride vouchers for up to $40 off your trip to and from certain transit locations. Fares: free on shuttle buses, or $3 on regular service —free for riders 18 and younger.

Link light rail

Sound Transit will provide additional Link light rail service on its 1 and 2 lines. Stay up to date with match day information. On match days, Sound Transit has preferred stations to arrive at and leave from Seattle Stadium. These recommendations relieve station crowding and will get you where you need to go.

Good Maps is now available in 25 languages for station navigation in all 1 and 2 Line stations. Good Maps is a free smart phone app that provides turn-by-turn audio, visual, and mobility navigation to passengers who need assistance.

Bikes and scooters will not be allowed on Link on match days. Use BikeLink services or bike/scooter-sharing services to get to the station. BikeLink lockers will be free on match days but require an app.

or bike/scooter-sharing services to get to the station. BikeLink lockers will be free on match days but require an app. Fares: $3—free for riders 18 and younger

On the water

More service: The King County Water Taxi will sail its regular schedule to Vashon Island. On match day, there will be extra service from West Seattle in addition to its late night service. The last sailing to West Seattle leaves Pier 50 at 11 p.m .

The King County Water Taxi will sail its regular schedule to Vashon Island. On match day, there will be extra service from West Seattle in addition to its late night service. The last sailing to West Seattle leaves Pier 50 at . Fares: Vashon $7 ($6 with ORCA Card)/West Seattle $6.25 ($5.25 with ORCA Card)—free for riders 18 and younger.

How to pay your fare

Your ORCA card. Don’t have an ORCA Card? Go to myorca.com to learn how to purchase and load a card.

Use Tap to Pay to pay with your credit and debit cards, and digital wallets.

Use the ORCA 3-Day Puget Pass for unlimited rides on services with fares up to $3 per ride for adults.

Metro buses still accept cash for fares. Cash also can be used to purchase tickets for Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and King County Water Taxi at ticket vending machines.

Since the first match at Seattle Stadium on June 15, we have provided hundreds of thousands of rides. For our visitors, we look forward to you coming back to the Puget Sound and riding Metro. For people who ride Metro everyday, thank you for continuing to choose a transit system that is committed to connecting communities and creating connections for people.