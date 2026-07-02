What to know before taking transit to events on the big July 4 holiday weekend

Fireworks, parades, picnics and festivals on the Fourth of July weekend — there’s so much going on in honor of the country’s 250th birthday! Here’s some things to know before stepping onto transit on July 4 to get to your celebration.

King County Metro buses are operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday, July 3, (a holiday for many workers) and will operate a regular Saturday schedule on Saturday, July 4. There are bus reroutes planned in several areas July 4 due to events, such as parades, fun runs and local festivals around the region. Please check our service advisories for your route before traveling.

Trailhead Direct

Routes serving Mount Si and the Issaquah Alps will operate July 3, 4 and 5. See schedules and bus stops on our Trailhead Direct webpage.

Seattle Streetcar

The First Hill Line will operate regular service July 4.

The South Lake Union Line will operate extended service hours July 4. Watching fireworks on Lake Union? The last streetcar to Lake Union Park will depart at 9:45 p.m. Note: streetcars will pause service during the Lake Union fireworks display, 10:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

After the fireworks display, extra streetcars will be on hand, with the last trip to downtown Seattle leaving Lake Union Park at about 11:15 p.m.

Sound Transit will run late night Link light rail service on July 4.

1 Line : The last train to Angle Lake Station will depart from Lynnwood City Center Sation at 1:39 a.m. on July 5. The last train to Lynnwood City Center Station will depart from Federal Way Downtown Station at 1:25 a.m. on July 5.

: The last train to Angle Lake Station will depart from Lynnwood City Center Sation at 1:39 a.m. on July 5. The last train to Lynnwood City Center Station will depart from Federal Way Downtown Station at 1:25 a.m. on July 5. 2 Line : The last train to Downtown Redmond Station will depart from Lynnwood City Center Station at 1:31 a.m. on July 5. The last train to Lynnwood City Center Station will depart from Downtown Redmond Station at 1:27 a.m. on July 5.

: The last train to Downtown Redmond Station will depart from Lynnwood City Center Station at 1:31 a.m. on July 5. The last train to Lynnwood City Center Station will depart from Downtown Redmond Station at 1:27 a.m. on July 5. There will be no Sounder service.

See schedules and plan your trip.

The West Seattle route of the King County Water Taxi will operate its regular weekday schedule on July 3 and its regular Saturday schedule on July 4.

The last boat departing Pier 50 for West Seattle will be at 10:45 p.m. and the last departure from Seacrest in West Seattle will be at 11 p.m.

The Water Taxi’s Vashon route will operate will operate its regular weekday schedule on July 3 and its regular Saturday schedule on July 4.

The last boat departing Pier 50 Seattle for Vashon will be at 6:30 p.m.

The last boat departing Vashon will be at 7:05 p.m.

More information on travel planning

Visit Metro’s online regional Trip Planner or call the Customer Information Office on weekdays at 206-553-3000 to plan transit trips. Text your stop ID to 62550 to see when your bus will depart from your stop.