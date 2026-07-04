Generations Skincare, CO-based skincare company founded by Ann Mattingly-Lowe, is redefining modern skincare

Founder Turns Personal Skin Struggles Into a Science-Backed Skincare Brand

CONIFER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generations Skincare, a Colorado-based skincare company founded by Ann Mattingly-Lowe, is challenging the idea that effective skincare must come with luxury price tags. Built on medically recognized ingredients, transparent formulations, and small-batch craftsmanship, the company is making clinically informed skincare more accessible to everyday consumers.The inspiration behind Generations Skincare began with a personal struggle. After years of sun exposure and the skin changes that often accompany menopause, Mattingly-Lowe found herself battling hyperpigmentation, dryness, and loss of radiance. Frustrated by expensive products that often failed to deliver meaningful results, she partnered with her niece, dermatologist Dr. Theresa Mattingly, to better understand the science behind healthy skin. That collaboration sparked the development of a skincare line designed to combine evidence-based ingredients, formulation transparency, and accessible pricing.“Women shouldn’t have to choose between effective skincare and affordability,” said Mattingly-Lowe. “My goal was to create products formulated with ingredients people recognize and trust—without the luxury markup.”Generations Skincare is known for its focus on helping address multiple stages of the pigmentation cycle through targeted formulations. The company’s products are designed to support brighter-looking, more even-toned skin while promoting hydration and healthy aging.The company also features Exoglow™, an innovative saffron vesicle serum that helps support skin renewal and hydration while targeting chronic inflammation, a key contributor to visible skin aging.Beyond skincare, Generations Skincare supports mental health initiatives through its Inner Glow Initiative, reflecting the company’s belief that confidence and well-being extend beneath the surface.Unlike many luxury skincare brands, Generations Skincare prioritizes accessibility without compromising ingredient integrity. Products are developed in small batches in Colorado, emphasizing performance-driven formulations that address concerns such as sun damage, hyperpigmentation, dryness, and visible signs of aging.“Effective skincare shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for a select few,” Mattingly-Lowe added. “We created Generations Skincare to bridge the gap between science and accessibility so more people can feel confident in their skin.”Generations Skincare is also part of a broader cultural movement highlighting second-act entrepreneurship, particularly among women over 50 who are redefining career, purpose, and innovation later in life.About Generations SkincareGenerations Skincare is a Colorado-based skincare company founded by Ann Mattingly-Lowe after her search for effective, affordable solutions to sun damage, hyperpigmentation, dryness, and age-related skin concerns. The company formulates and manufactures products in small batches, combining science-backed ingredients, transparent formulations, and accessible pricing.Website: https://generationsskincare.net Instagram: @generationsskincareMedia Contact: generationsskincarellc@gmail.com | 314-283-6290

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