Legislation to protect Eaton Fire survivors from real estate speculators and overbuilding passes Assembly…

SACRAMENTO – SB 1090, the Keep Altadena Land in Altadena Hands Act, authored by Senator Sasha Renée Pérez(D-Pasadena) passed two key committees in the State Assembly on Wednesday. SB 1090 would protect Altadena from real estate speculators seeking to take advantage of California’s existing housing density laws to develop the area in ways that could undermine local recovery efforts and alter the community as it rebuilds after the Eaton Fire.

Alongside Altadena leaders, Senator Pérez secured bipartisan support for SB 1090, enabling the bill to pass the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee and the Assembly Local Government Committee.

SB 1090 would establish a temporary moratorium on existing state laws SB 9 and SB 1123 specifically for Altadena. These two laws allow for increased residential density, including lot splits allowing construction of additional housing units on certain single-family residential properties. Intended to expand housing opportunities statewide, Altadena residents have expressed concern that, in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, the laws are being used by real estate speculators to acquire fire-damaged properties to pursue higher-density development at a scale that would overwhelm the community’s infrastructure.

A similar moratorium already protects survivors of the Palisades Fire through an executive order issued by Governor Newsom, which temporarily suspended these existing housing density laws to provide stability during the recovery process. However, the order applies only to areas designated as High Fire Hazard Severity Zones which does not include large portions of Altadena.

“Altadena residents want equitable treatment in their recovery. I’m grateful to my colleagues for their bipartisan support of SB 1090,” said Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena). “This is community-driven legislation that puts the needs of Eaton Fire survivors first. SB 1090 temporarily exempts Altadena from SB 9 and SB 1123, an exemption that has been in place for over a year in the Palisades and Malibu, giving the community time to address important concerns about emergency evacuations and limiting the influence of corporate developers.”

“Altadena continues to face a long road to recovery following the Eaton Fire. During this critical rebuilding period, residents should have the opportunity to restore their homes and neighborhoods without added pressure from speculative development. This legislation will support community-led recovery efforts and help preserve the historic and cultural heritage that makes Altadena unique,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena). “I am proud to serve as a principal co-author of this legislation and to help ensure that Altadena’s recovery is guided by the residents, families, and survivors who call this community home.”

“Altadena deserves a reasonable and accessible path to rebuild. SB 1090 provides a comprehensive plan that recognizes our diverse community’s needs,” said Nic Arnzen, Altadena Town Council Chair. “As we continue to move out of this historically vulnerable time, we appreciate the Senator’s work to ensure we are protected. It should not be easier for an outside developer to build what they like than it is for a fire survivor to build back what they lost.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes Altadena, is sponsoring SB 1090 and testified in support of the legislation.

"These committee votes are an important step toward ensuring that the families of Altadena have a fair opportunity to rebuild their community,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “SB 1090 recognizes that California can continue addressing its housing needs while also giving wildfire survivors the time and stability they need to recover. I appreciate Senator Perez’s leadership on SB 1090 and am thankful that the legislators who supported this bill recognized that disaster recovery and housing production are not mutually exclusive—they can and should go hand in hand."

SB 1090 passed the Assembly Housing Committee on a vote of 11-1 and the Assembly Local Government Committee 10-0. Next, it will be considered by the full Assembly.

###

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.