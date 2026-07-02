Oakland Mayor Asks California Legislature to Hold Illegal Dumping Violators Accountable

Sacramento, CA – On Monday evening, Mayor Barbara Lee asked an Assembly Committee to ensure illegal dumpers are held accountable. The California Assembly Committee on Transportation agreed, voting to advance Senate Bill (SB) 1218, a bipartisan bill by Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland), which gives jurisdictions the power to immobilize vehicles that have been involved in multiple violations for illegal dumping with delinquent fines.

“For too long, illegal dumpers have treated fines as optional while our neighborhoods pay the price,” said Senator Jesse Arreguín. “SB 1218 ensures real accountability and deterrence for illegal dumping. If you trash our communities, there will be consequences.”

Under current law, peace officers and parking enforcement agents are authorized to immobilize vehicles that have been issued multiple delinquent parking tickets and similar fines. SB 1218 builds on this proven enforcement model by adding unpaid illegal dumping penalties to the list of violations that can trigger a vehicle immobilization, creating a meaningful incentive for offenders to resolve outstanding citations and disincentivizing the action of illegal dumping.

Speaking in support of the bill at the Committee, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said “Oakland has invested millions of dollars cleaning up illegally dumped waste, but cannot clean our way out of this problem without meaningful accountability. The buck must stop somewhere and this bill ensures it stops with the people doing the dumping.”

Illegal dumping in California has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, placing growing strain on local communities. Between 2021 and 2024, Oakland issued nearly 3,000 illegal dumping citations totaling about $1.3 million in fines. However, according to a report from the Oakland City Auditor, last year only $16,000 in fines were collected after spending $12 million on illegal dumping and picking up over 7 million pounds of waste.

Supporters argue that the bill not only protects neighborhoods and the environment, but also promotes fairness. Law-abiding residents should not shoulder the financial burden created by those who illegally dispose of waste. By strengthening enforcement and improving fine collection, SB 1218 aims to deter future violations while helping cities recover costs associated with cleanup and code enforcement.