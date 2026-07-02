Public Hearing on Proposed Responsive Action in the Section 301 Investigation of Certain Acts, Policies, and Practices of Brazil
WASHINGTON – The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will hold a public hearing starting on Monday, July 6 and continuing on Tuesday, July 7, regarding proposed responsive action in the Section 301 investigation of Brazil’s acts, policies, and practices related to digital trade and electronic payment services; unfair, preferential tariffs; anti-corruption enforcement; intellectual property protection; ethanol market access; and illegal deforestation.
The hearing will be held at the U.S. International Trade Commission (500 E Street SW, Washington, DC) starting at 10:00 am ET.
Please consult the USTR website for the hearing schedule.
Note: The hearing is on the record but no external cameras or video recording will be allowed in the hearing room. The hearing will not be livestreamed. A full transcript of the hearing will be posted on ustr.gov after the hearing. Please contact media@ustr.eop.gov with questions or for more information on media arrangements.
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