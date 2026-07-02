Public Hearings on Proposed Responsive Action in the Section 301 Investigations Relating to Failures to Take Action on Trade in Forced Labor Goods

WASHINGTON – The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will hold public hearings starting on Tuesday, July 7 and continuing through Thursday, July 9, regarding proposed responsive action in the Section 301 investigations of the acts, policies, and practices, of 60 economies related to the failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.

The hearings will be held at the U.S. International Trade Commission (500 E Street SW, Washington, DC) starting at 10:00 am ET.

Please consult the USTR website for the hearings schedule .

Note: The hearings are on the record but no external cameras or video recording will be allowed in the hearing room. The hearings will not be livestreamed. A full transcript of the hearings will be posted on ustr.gov after the hearings. Please contact media@ustr.eop.gov with questions or for more information on media arrangements.

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