America First Trade is Fast-Tracking Our Industrial Resurgence: Ambassador Greer Joins Fireside Chat with Blue-Collar Manufacturing Workers at the Great American State Fair

WASHINGTON – Today, Ambassador Jamieson Greer joined Andy Thompson from Century Aluminum, Patrick McHugh from Mack Trucks, Josh Jager from American Axle, and Jazlyn Nauman from Donsco to discuss the importance of building, innovating, and producing in America. During the fireside chat, Ambassador Greer outlined how President Trump’s policies are delivering tangible wins for American workers and their families, reshoring jobs, raising wages, and revitalizing our manufacturing base.

Watch his interview on America’s Newsroom with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer here .

Here are some of the highlights from today’s fireside chat:

Tariffs Turbocharge American Manufacturing: Josh Jager from American Axle shared how President Trump’s tariff program is supercharging American manufacturing and incentivizing companies to reshore jobs and production lines back to American soil.

No Tax on Overtime Delivers for American Workers: Patrick McHugh from Mack Trucks underscores how President Trump’s tax cuts are putting more money back in American workers’ pockets, boosting manufacturing productivity and plant efficiency.

Skilled Trades are the Jobs of the Future: Andy Thompson from Century Aluminum discussed how the United Steelworkers are engaging with local school districts to promote careers in skilled trades. Ambassador Greer emphasized how engagement like this with youth is critical to ensuring more access and awareness of the high-quality, manufacturing jobs that are essential to building our future.

America First Trade is Enhancing Our Global Competitiveness: Jazlyn Nauman from Donsco spotlighted the challenges undermining the global competitiveness of American manufacturers, such as poor labor standards and environmental regulations. During the fireside chat, Ambassador Greer discussed how President Trump is using tariffs and other economic tools to correct these trade imbalances and ensure a level the playing field for American workers and businesses.

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