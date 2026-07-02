Chairman Smith on Jobs Report: One Year Later, Working Families Tax Cuts is Unleashing Blue-Collar Boom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the jobs report for June 2026, showing American businesses created 57,000 new jobs:

“One year ago on July 4th, President Trump signed into law the historic One, Big, Beautiful Bill, the largest tax cut in American history. One year later, economic data continues to show that workers, families, farmers, small businesses, and manufacturers have more opportunity thanks to those tax cuts. Workers have more money in their pockets from tax refunds that were 11 percent larger on average than last year, and manufacturing workers have gained back all the income lost due to President Biden’s 21 percent inflation nightmare. The economy is in the middle of an investment and export boom that is creating good-paying jobs for working-class Americans. Last year, American producers exported a record $3.4 trillion and capital investment in new facilities, machinery, and technology is up an outstanding 17 percent. 70,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created just this year alone and private businesses hired another 905,000 net new workers. America First policy is rebuilding the American manufacturing base and restoring our nations’ economic strength to the benefit of working families.”