U Pattaya Begins a New Era of Sustainable Hospitality

U Pattaya

The newly certified property has already committed to a range of initiatives that reduce its environmental footprint and boost regional development.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U Pattaya has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Situated between the scenic beaches of Jomtien and Bang Saray in southern Thailand, U Pattaya resort offers absolute beachfront access for discerning travellers seeking serenity and privacy. The overall character of the resort centres on a fisherman village concept with rustic wood and bamboo featured in the interior design.Although the five-star resort is just at the start of its sustainability journey, the property has already committed to a range of initiatives that reduce its environmental footprint and boost regional development.Greening OperationsU Pattaya has implemented a comprehensive waste management strategy that includes food waste separation, recycling management, and collaboration with local partners for responsible waste disposal. Single use plastics have been reduced in guest rooms and outlets, refillable amenity dispensers have been introduced in bathrooms, a linen and towel reuse program is in place in guest rooms, and food waste monitoring and composting initiatives have been introduced in kitchens. As a result of these initiatives, overall waste volume has been significantly reduced and environmental awareness has increased among both employees and guests.U Pattaya’s Green TeamU Pattaya has established a dedicated Green Team, consisting of representatives from each department, that drive sustainability initiatives across the property. The Green Team plays a key role in embedding sustainability into the hotel culture, and ensures continuous improvements are made within hotel operations. The team encourages staff to take part in initiatives such as regular sustainability training for employees and monthly monitoring of energy and water consumption. Eco-friendly practices in daily operations are also promoted to integrate green actions into routine life.Waste management training is provided for staff members with a focus on waste separation, upcycling, and environmental awareness. In addition, last year the U Pattaya team organised an interactive mini activity on waste separation procedures - combining fun, education, and environmental awareness. Team members had to work together to consider different waste materials, and then discuss and decide which bin each item belongs in. The activity promotes teamwork and collaboration while building a complete understanding and knowledge of responsible waste management practices. The underlying message from the group activity was that caring for the environment starts with simple everyday actions.U Pattaya’s commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond the property grounds to preserving the surrounding beaches and sea life. The Green Team organizes regular beach clean ups in Pattaya. The resort also collaborated with a local community enterprise to conduct another beach cleanup at Ban Amphur Beach to help restore the coastline and promote sustainable tourism.U Make a Difference InitiativeU Pattaya actively supports the local community through the U Make a Difference initiative. The resort contributes toward an educational scholarship program, assists regional development by supporting local suppliers and small businesses, and encourages staff to voluntarily participate in programs that help ease hard times experienced by local residents.U Pattaya participates in Children’s Day celebrations each year through collaborations with local foundations and the school district. Gifts are shared and donations made to schools and local municipalities in Sattahip District, spreading happiness and bringing bright smiles to children in the community.At the end of 2025, as part of the U Make a Difference initiative, U Pattaya shared the spirit of giving by hosting a special dinner for children from the Father Ray Children’s Village. The year was particularly meaningful, as the children were welcomed to dine at one of the restaurants where they were also presented with a financial contribution toward educational scholarships that will support their future goals. Furthermore, the children performed Christmas carols, creating a joyful, warm, and festive atmosphere for hotel guests on Christmas Eve.ContactPuthapong Purushahansa (Moo-Yen)General Manager /U PattayaArea General Manager – Eastern Seaboard | Absolute Hotel Services0/14 Moo.8Soi Najomtien 56Chonburi20250, Thailand.E: gm@upattaya.comT: +66 33 046 100

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