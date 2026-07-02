Ahead of One-Year Anniversary, Chairman Graham Celebrates Passage of Historic Tax Cuts, Border Security Investments

07.02.26

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, today made this statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of the One Big Beautiful Bill being signed into law.

“One year ago, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law, delivering the largest tax cut for working and middle-class families in American history. As the Senate Budget Chairman, I was proud to lead this effort alongside my Senate and House Republican colleagues. By making the 2017 tax cuts permanent, we stopped a $2,300 tax increase on the average South Carolina family – all without a single Democrat vote. We also ended taxes on tips and overtime and delivered no taxes on Social Security benefits for over 35 million seniors.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill also codified core components of President Trump’s agenda. Through a generational investment in border security, we put an end to Joe Biden’s open border. We also allocated extensive resources for law enforcement, expanded access to school choice, phased out Green New Deal subsidies and delivered billions of dollars for rural hospitals.

“Twelve months later, we are now observing transformational results stemming from this legislation. Working families are keeping more of their hard-earned money, providing relief to the lingering inflation ignited under the Biden era. The border is at its most secure point in history with zero illegals released into the country over the past year. Crime is falling to a record low as police departments receive the tools they need to keep communities safe.

“As we celebrate the past 250 years of American independence, we also recognize the great strides toward a more prosperous and secure future unleashed by this landmark legislation.”

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