Biohackers World Debuts in New York, Bringing Together Leaders in Longevity and Preventive Health

The founders of Biohackers World: Mick Safron & Olia Chernova Expo Floor | Biohackers World NY 2026 Biohackers World NY 2026 | Panel Discussion Expo Floor | Biohackers World NY 2026 Biohackers World NY 2026 | Keynote

More than 1,500 attendees, 30+ speakers, and 60+ exhibiting companies gathered to explore the future of longevity, human performance, and personalized wellness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World brought its Conference & Expo to New York for the first time last weekend, welcoming more than 1,500 attendees, 30+ speakers, and 60+ exhibiting companies for two days of discussions focused on longevity, preventive health, and human performance.The event reflected a broader shift taking place across the wellness industry. Rather than viewing health through isolated disciplines, speakers and exhibitors explored how metabolism, the microbiome, recovery, biomarkers, artificial intelligence, and lifestyle factors increasingly work together to influence long-term health.A Broader Conversation Around LongevityAcross the two-day program, many sessions emphasized that longevity is no longer viewed simply as extending lifespan, but as supporting healthspan—the quality of health, function, and resilience throughout life.Sarah Greenfield explored how advances in microbiome science are changing the conversation around disease prevention and healthy aging. Dr. Nathan Bryan examined nitric oxide biology and its relationship to metabolic health and insulin resistance, while Kim Ressler discussed how genomics can help personalize wellness strategies. Dr. Jin-Xiong She highlighted the growing role of biomarker testing in helping individuals better understand their health over time. Additional presentations examined environmental exposures, inflammation, metabolism, and practical approaches to preventive health.Recovery Becomes Part of the Performance ConversationRecovery emerged as one of the recurring themes throughout the conference. Sessions explored how chronic stress influences physical and cognitive performance, and why nervous system regulation is becoming an increasingly important component of long-term health. Presentations by Dr. Patrick Porter, along with discussions on neuroplasticity, resilience, and recovery, reflected growing interest in strategies that support sustainable performance rather than short-term optimization.Artificial intelligence also featured prominently throughout the program. David Korsunsky examined how AI is beginning to move beyond simple health tracking toward systems capable of helping individuals interpret health data and make more informed decisions over time.Title Sponsors and Industry ParticipationThe 2026 New York conference was supported by Leela Quantum Tech and N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide as Title Sponsors.Leela Quantum Tech focuses on research exploring the interaction between quantum energy and human physiology, while N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide centers on nitric oxide science and its role in cardiovascular health, circulation, and healthy aging.The exhibition floor featured more than 60 companies representing a broad range of wellness and longevity disciplines. Participating organizations included BrainTap, Tru Niagen, GutID, Heads Up, SNiP Nutrigenomics, SunPowerLED, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine, Eluumis & Bio Healing Stream, Luqra Payments, BioBloom Medical, Recharge Biomedical, Relax Saunas of Momentum, Inc., Visionbody-VBTec, Aura O3, Eagle-Research.com, Vitality Medicine of New York, and RITHM™.Together, the exhibitors reflected the continued convergence of diagnostics, personalized health, recovery, human performance, and wellness technologies that is shaping the future of preventive health.Looking AheadThe New York conference marked Biohackers World's expansion into its fourth U.S. city and continued the organization's mission of bringing together researchers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, wellness companies, and consumers interested in evidence-informed approaches to health.The next Biohackers World Conference & Expo will take place September 4–5, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Downtown, where the conversation will continue with a new program of speakers, educational sessions, and exhibiting companies exploring advances in longevity, wellness, and human performance.About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World is a global community exploring the future of health, longevity, and human performance. Instead of bringing people to a single annual event, Biohackers World brings the conversation to communities across the United States, connecting researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, wellness brands, and health enthusiasts through conferences, collaborations, and hands-on experiences. Each year, the community returns to familiar cities while expanding into new ones, making the latest ideas and innovations in biohacking more accessible to a wider audience.For more information, visit www.biohackers.world

Biohackers World Conference New York 2026

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