2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championships
More than 300 athletes from 40 Iowa teams participated in the 2026 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet and Five-Stand Championships, held June 25-27 at the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls. The events had nearly 600 entries from athletes competing in Doubles Skeet, American Skeet, and Five-Stand.
The Underwood Youth Trap Club placed first in the Ladies Varsity Skeet, while the Pella Christian Eagles filled the Varsity Men’s Skeet podium and put up a first ever perfect team score for the top team spot. Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081.
Women’s Varsity Individual American Skeet
- Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club - 149 Points
- Chloe Starmer, Pella Shooters Club, Inc - 146 Points
- Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Club - 143 Points
Men’s Varsity Individual American Skeet
- Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 12
- Hunter Uitermarkt, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 11
- Deacon Boot, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 10
American Skeet Varsity Teams
- Pella Christian Eagles, 450 Points
- Pella Shooters Club, Inc, 436 Points
- Underwood Youth Trap Club, 435 Points
The Skeet All-State Teams are determined by combining a Senior Division athlete’s league and state American Skeet championship event scores.
Ladies Skeet - All-State Team
- Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Team, Captain
- Chloe Starmer, Pella Shooters Team, Inc
- Brynnlee Van Wyk, PC Eagles
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
- Clare Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
Men’s Skeet - All State Team
- Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles, Captain
- Deacon Boot, PC Eagles
- Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Owen McConville 5th, Des Moines Clay Crushers
- Ledger Smith, Albia, Iowa High School
Any Senior Division athlete competing in all three 2026 American Discipline State Championship Events (American Trap 16 yard Singles, Skeet, and Sporting Clays) is eligible for membership on the High Over-All Team.
Ladies High Over-All Championship Team
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain
- Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners
- Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club
- Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Club
- Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club
Men’s High Over-All Championship Team
- Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles, Captain
- Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Blake Six, PC Eagles
- Deacon Boot, PC Eagles
- Garrett Schutte, Pleasant Valley Trap Team
Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, July 11-18.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or [email protected].
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