2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championships

More than 300 athletes from 40 Iowa teams participated in the 2026 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet and Five-Stand Championships, held June 25-27 at the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls. The events had nearly 600 entries from athletes competing in Doubles Skeet, American Skeet, and Five-Stand.

The Underwood Youth Trap Club placed first in the Ladies Varsity Skeet, while the Pella Christian Eagles filled the Varsity Men’s Skeet podium and put up a first ever perfect team score for the top team spot. Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081.

Women’s Varsity Individual American Skeet

Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club - 149 Points

Chloe Starmer, Pella Shooters Club, Inc - 146 Points

Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Club - 143 Points

Men’s Varsity Individual American Skeet

Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 12

Hunter Uitermarkt, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 11

Deacon Boot, PC Eagles - 150 Points, Shoot-off score of 10

American Skeet Varsity Teams

Pella Christian Eagles, 450 Points

Pella Shooters Club, Inc, 436 Points

Underwood Youth Trap Club, 435 Points

The Skeet All-State Teams are determined by combining a Senior Division athlete’s league and state American Skeet championship event scores.

Ladies Skeet - All-State Team

Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Team, Captain

Chloe Starmer, Pella Shooters Team, Inc

Brynnlee Van Wyk, PC Eagles

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Clare Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Men’s Skeet - All State Team

Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles, Captain

Deacon Boot, PC Eagles

Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports

Owen McConville 5th, Des Moines Clay Crushers

Ledger Smith, Albia, Iowa High School

Any Senior Division athlete competing in all three 2026 American Discipline State Championship Events (American Trap 16 yard Singles, Skeet, and Sporting Clays) is eligible for membership on the High Over-All Team.

Ladies High Over-All Championship Team

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain

Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners

Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club

Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Club

Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club

Men’s High Over-All Championship Team

Dylan Uitermarkt, PC Eagles, Captain

Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports

Blake Six, PC Eagles

Deacon Boot, PC Eagles

Garrett Schutte, Pleasant Valley Trap Team

Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, July 11-18.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or [email protected].