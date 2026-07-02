Military, civilian agencies strengthen partnerships during Counter-UAS demonstration

Wyoming National Guard

By Sgt. Joseph Burns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Military personnel and representatives from local, state and federal agencies gathered at the Joint Force Readiness Center on June 29, 2026, to strengthen partnerships during a counter-unmanned aircraft systems (Counter-UAS) demonstration focused on improving coordination against emerging drone threats.

The event brought together members of the Wyoming Army National Guard, Wyoming Air National Guard, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, law enforcement and emergency response agencies to exchange information, discuss shared responsibilities and improve coordination across organizations. Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, the adjutant general of Wyoming, Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry and Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde attended the Counter-UAS briefing and drone jamming demonstration alongside representatives from partner agencies.

Personnel assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base explained how the unit detects, tracks and responds to unauthorized unmanned aircraft operating near military installations and critical infrastructure. The briefing also highlighted the importance of communication between military and civilian agencies when responding to potential threats in shared airspace.

“We fly to improve our mission capabilities, and we counter unmanned aircraft systems to help keep the base and its missions safe,” said Senior Airman Jared Krishka, assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron.

Presenters emphasized that successful Counter-UAS operations depend on strong relationships with partner organizations. The squadron regularly coordinates with the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI, local law enforcement, fire departments and military units to share information, deconflict airspace and prepare for incidents before they occur.

“When it comes to supporting other agencies, it’s about sharing information on threats to critical infrastructure and relaying activity outside the installation to local authorities,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Trumet, assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron.

The squadron also conducts training with military and civilian partners to improve interoperability during real-world operations. Planned training with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Fire Authority will continue strengthening those relationships while improving each organization’s ability to respond safely and effectively.

Following the briefing, attendees examined mobile Counter-UAS equipment and discussed how each agency contributes to protecting military installations, public infrastructure and the surrounding community. The demonstration reinforced the value of preparing together so military and civilian partners can respond as one when challenges arise.

Training drones used by the U.S. Air Force’s 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron sit on display during a counter-unmanned aircraft systems (Counter-UAS) demonstration at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 29, 2026. The squadron uses the drones to test detection systems, evaluate counter-UAS capabilities and train personnel to respond to unauthorized unmanned aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Burns)