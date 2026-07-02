Minnesota state parks, trails and forest recreation areas impacted by flooding in southeast Minnesota

Due to significant rainfall in recent days, several state parks and trails in the southeast part of Minnesota have been impacted by flooding, making some closures necessary. The most impacted locations are Beaver Creek Valley State Park, Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, and the Root River State Trail.

“The safety of park visitors and staff is our number one priority,” said Ann Pierce, director of DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “We know Minnesotans value the recreation opportunities that state parks and trails provide, and we will reopen closed areas as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Beaver Creek Valley State Park is closed to the public. Flood water is obstructing many park roads and has damaged a bridge. The park will remain closed until waters recede and Department of Natural Resources staff are able to identify and address any safety issues. Updates about current conditions and reopening will be available on the park webpage at mndnr.gov/Beavercreek.

At Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, the Mystery Cave Unit of the park is closed and cave tours are canceled until flood waters recede and DNR staff are able to identify and address any safety issues. In the Forestville Unit of the park, the campgrounds are not impacted by flooding and will remain open, though some trails may close. Visitors should watch for signs with safety information inside the park. Updates about current conditions and reopening will be available on the park webpage at mndnr.gov/Forestville.

Heavy rains have also caused flooding, washouts and mudslides on the Root River State Trail. The DNR has not been able to fully assess the damage yet. Travel is not advised for bikers, hikers or other users. People are asked to look for posted safety signs or advisories at trailheads and on the trail. As always, visitors are responsible for their personal safety and use the trail at their own risk. The DNR is asking those using the Root River State Trail to avoid areas that are underwater, debris-covered or eroded. DNR staff will continue to assess damages and may need to issue trail closures for sections of the trail. Watch the Root River State Trail webpage (mndnr.gov/root-river) for updates.

All trails are closed in the Snake Creek and Trout Valley Forest Recreation Areas within the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest. The campground at the Snake Creek Forest Recreation Area will remain open.

Two trails for all-terrain vehicles are also closed. These are the Chatfield Trail in Fillmore County and Southeast Minnesota Trail in Winona County.

Visitors to any state park or recreation area are advised to check visitor alerts on the DNR website before heading out. Recent and continuing rainfall may result in additional closures at other locations. Park websites can be found at mndnr.gov/park-list.