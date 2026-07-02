Arrowhead Partners with Colton Police Department to Educate Community on Fraud Protection

COLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrowhead Credit Union partnered with the Colton Police Department for a community presentation on scam prevention and financial safety. Together, they discussed how to identify fraud and scams in technology and everyday situations. They also shared useful tips on how to prevent becoming a target.Presenters from Arrowhead were Courtney Thompson, a Community Impact Financial Coach, and Valerie Turrey-Aquino, Loss Prevention Assistant Manager. They spoke about the importance of staying alert and protecting finances from bank account and credit card scams. The team discussed common scam tactics and how AI and phishing techniques sent through phone calls, email, texts, and social media are designed to manipulate people into giving away their financial and personal information.According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), imposter scams totaling $3.5 billion were the most reported fraud in 2025, and these scams have nearly tripled since 2020.*“Anyone can be targeted,” said Thompson. “It’s important to keep track of your finances and report any suspicious activity to your financial institution immediately if something unusual appears on your statements.”They also warned attendees to be cautious when making purchases online or in public places, as card skimming and theft can occur even in familiar places like restaurants, gas stations, or while shopping.Turrey-Aquino added that everyone should be cautious about adding personal information to websites. “Never give out passwords, PINs, social security numbers, or banking details to unknown sources. Try to maintain a healthy skepticism when it comes to sharing your personal information. Be sure to verify the source and set up alerts to know when activity is happening on your cards or memberships to any online resources.”Thompson and Turrey-Aquino discussed several types of scams, including celebrity impostor scams, in which someone pretends to be a celebrity requesting money; romance scams, in which someone professes their love before asking for gift cards or money; fraudulent door-to-door service technicians who claim homeowners need expensive repairs before using substandard or bad parts or taking deposits and disappearing; and bank spoofing scams, in which criminals pretend to be a bank to steal personal information. Fake employment and loan application scams were also discussed.Representatives from the offices of U.S. Congressman, Pete Aguilar’s (CA-33) and California State Senator, Eloise Gomez Reyes (CA-29) were in attendance to listen to the concerns of the community and show support for the collaborative partnership between the Credit Union and the Colton Police Department.“Education is one of the most effective tools we have to protect our communities,” said Senator Gómez Reyes in a statement. “I applaud Colton Police and Arrowhead Credit Union for bringing critical information and resources to our community and empowering them to protect themselves and their loved ones before harm occurs.”Prince Ogidikpe, who represented Reyes’ office, presented Arrowhead Credit Union’s team with a Senate Certificate of Recognition for the Credit Union’s commitment to advancing financial literacy throughout the Inland Empire.Congressman Aguilar, who was not present, delivered a statement that said, “As financial scams, fraud and identity theft become more common, it’s more important than ever that our law enforcement, government, and financial institutions work together to help inform the public about the signs and risks. I’m grateful for the partnership of Arrowhead Credit Union and the Colton Police Department and their commitment to proactively educating people in the Inland Empire about how to keep themselves safe and avoid falling victim to financial crimes.”Arrowhead Financial Coaches meet one-on-one with members and host financial education presentations throughout the year in the communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union, including the Inland Empire, Desert Communities, Southern California Beach Cities, and the Phoenix Metro area. For more information about Arrowhead Credit Union, visit arrowheadcu.org About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.

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