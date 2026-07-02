Tsernoglou, 48 Democratic Caucus Members Send Letter to U.S. Postal Service Opposing Proposed Amendment to Restrict Mail-in or Absentee Ballots

LANSING, Mich., July 2, 2026 — Yesterday, state Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) sent a letter to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) opposing a proposed rule to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict voting by mail.

The letter, which received 48 signatures from members of the House Democratic Caucus, urges USPS to rescind this proposed rule, stating it clearly violates both the U.S. Constitution and Michigan Constitution.

“The U.S. Constitution is clear: the power to regulate and administer elections is held by the states, not the federal government,” Tsernoglou said. “States already have processes in place to securely maintain absentee voter lists and have their own laws regarding eligibility for absentee voting. In Michigan, we trust our state and local election officials who have dedicated their careers to election administration and public service.”

Trump’s March 31 Executive Order 14399 titled “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections” would require state election officials to notify USPS of all individuals to whom they are mailing an absentee ballot, for the purpose of creating a federal mail-in voter list. Under the order, USPS could then refuse to deliver ballots to voters who are not included on that list, giving the agency an unprecedented role in the administration of American elections.

A federal court has already declared key portions of Trump’s executive order unconstitutional, and on July 1, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the directives nationwide. Sullivan’s ruling details how the USPS is required to prioritize “monitoring and timely delivery of Election Mail,” which the agency would not be able to comply with if they were to implement the executive order.

Tsernoglou remains committed to ensuring Michiganders’ fundamental right to vote is protected from unlawful interference.

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