Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap - Week of June 29, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government held an oversight hearing on the Office of Management and Budget. FSGG Subcommittee Chairman David Joyce opened the hearing by emphasizing the importance of advancing the America First agenda, strengthening the partnership between Congress and the Executive Branch, and ensuring the transparent and accountable stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Members further engaged on a range of questions and testimony, including the importance of oversight, grant execution, staffing, and work to stop waste, fraud, and abuse.



Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education held a hearing called "Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports." Youth sports help children stay healthy, build confidence, and learn valuable life skills, but rising costs are making it harder for many families to participate. The hearing examined how rising costs and certain business practices are making it harder for children to play, while also exploring ways responsible investment can expand access and improve opportunities.



Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, July 1, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing called "Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs." The hearing examined how employers can lower health care costs by using direct contracting—an approach that allows businesses to work directly with doctors and hospitals instead of relying on layers of insurance middlemen. Witnesses explained that this can reduce costs, improve access to care, and give workers better health benefits. For working families, that means lower costs, better care, and more of their paycheck going home instead of toward rising health insurance expenses.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a hearing called "Oversight of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration." This hearing focused on oversight of NTIA and ensuring America leads in technological innovation. Under President Trump's leadership, the NTIA is focused on delivering efficiently and effectively for the American People, helping connect underserved communities, and advancing American innovation.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade held a hearing called "American Global Competitiveness at 250: Legislative Proposals to Secure U.S. Technology Leadership." China's pursuit of dominance in emerging technologies has vast implications for America's economy, from the public to private sector. This hearing focused on ways to ensure America remains the leader in AI, robotics, and other new technologies.



Financial Services

Additionally, this week, the KIDS Act, a commonsense bill that strengthens protections for minors and gives parents more tools to help keep their children safe online, passed the House Floor under suspension.

On Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee markup on the following measures:

Homeland Security

Judiciary

The Committee successfully reported 10 bills to the full House of Representatives. The Committee also approved a resolution reauthorizing the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity. The bills reflect the Committee's long-standing efforts to promote economic growth, protect the integrity of our markets, strengthen confidence in our financial system, and reinforce strong regulatory frameworks.On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence held a joint hearing called "Northern Exposure: Assessing the Evolving Threat Landscape at America's Northern Border." Witnesses discussed unique security challenges posed by the Northern border, including its vast geography, remote terrain, and longstanding gaps in personnel, technology, and infrastructure. Throughout the hearing, witnesses praised congressional Republicans for securing critical investments through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Secure America Act to help bolster the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) border security mission.On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet held a hearing called "A Midlife Crisis? IP and the Internet After 40" examined the intellectual property protection and enforcement challenges that have arisen over the past four decades of the Internet, including issues surrounding piracy, counterfeiting, and abusive digital replicas. The hearing also explored important considerations with respect to protecting U.S. intellectual property as legislation and governmental policy are developed regarding domestic and international enforcement.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing called "Sanctuary Policies: Victims’ Perspectives" examined how sanctuary policies, specifically in Illinois and California, endanger communities by putting the interests of criminal aliens ahead of the interests of Americans.



Natural Resources

On Wednesday, July 1, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 1693, To redesignate the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyoming, as the “Barbara L. Cubin National Historic Trails Interpretive Center" (Hageman)

H.R. 7254, To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Bay Area Ridge National Scenic Trail, and for other purposes (Huffman)

H.R. 8121, To designate the Christiansted Bandstand at the Christiansted National Historic Site, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, as the “Peter G. Thurland, Sr., Bandstand” (Plaskett)

H.R. 8454, To provide for the transfer of administrative jurisdiction over certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes (McClintock)

H.R. 8913, the Tulare Youth Recreation and Women’s History Enhancement Act (Valadao)

H.R. 9248, the Recreation Permitting Improvement Act (Hurd)

H.R. 9416, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park Redesignation Act (Scott)

Oversight and Government Reform

The hearing covered seven bills to streamline permitting for recreation projects, create a new national park in Georgia and promote recreation opportunities through commonsense land transfers.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held a hearing called "Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project." During the hearing, members examined the history and timeline of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) MKULTRA project, as well as its original classification and how the project meets the CIA’s obligation to protect the United States. Members also analyzed the intelligence community’s unwillingness to declassify information related to MKULTRA and how the lack of transparency has reduced Americans’ trust in government institutions.

Rules

On Monday, June 29, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (Rogers)

H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act (Scott)

H. Res. 1383, Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the Working Families Tax Cuts (Van Duyne)

H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 (Diaz-Balart) [Rule Markup Only]



Select Committee on China On Tuesday, June 30, Chairman Moolenaar opened an investigation into five U.S. pharmaceutical companies – AbbVie, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer – to get more information about each drug company's clinical drug trials in China. Publicly available information on Clinical Trials. Gov already shows all five companies have developed drugs in clinical trials at Chinese military hospitals, and in Xinjiang, where the Chinese Communist Party is conducting a genocide of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities. Each company was requested to share company policies and regulations for clinical trials conducted in China, data on the number of trials conducted in China, information regarding each company’s due diligence process to ensure the protection of IP and sensitive data, and details of all joint ventures with Chinese biotech companies since 2020. Earlier in the week, Moolenaar criticized China’s so-called “Ethnic Unity” law saying, “This week as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our independence, the CCP is going backwards and showing once again it does not believe in the God-given rights we enjoy. The true national unity the CCP seeks comes not from oppression, but from citizens freely living and worshipping as they please.”

Small Business

This week, the Committee took testimony on three measures designed to revitalize our national defense, help disabled Americans pursue a career with dignity, and acknowledge the success of the Working Families Tax Cuts. The Rules Committee discussed how supply chains are a critical part of national security and our past reliance on the defense industrial base to win wars outright. Members detailed the challenges faced by disabled Americans who wish to return to work full-time but receive SSDI. Finally, Rules Republicans shared constituent anecdotes and concrete data to paint the full picture of how successful the One Big Beautiful Bill has been for everyday Americans.

On Wednesday, July 1, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream." The purpose of the hearing was to highlight how small businesses have shaped 250 years of the American Dream through successful entrepreneurship.



Veterans' Affairs

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Health held a legislative hearing on 15 measures. Committee members, as well as off-committee sponsors of legislation on the agenda, had the opportunity to speak to the bills under consideration. This hearing provided members with an opportunity to receive feedback on their proposals from both VA witnesses and external stakeholders, while also examining veterans’ access to prosthetics and adaptive equipment, mental health and faith-based services within VA, and the long-term neurological and mental health effects associated with military aviation service.



H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 (Luttrell)

H.R. 9006, the Locating Our Unclaimed Veterans Act (Valadao)

H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act (Panetta)

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held an oversight hearing called "Memorializing our Veterans: Outreach, Upkeep, and Community Partnerships at Veterans Cemeteries." Committee members, as well as off-committee sponsors of legislation on the agenda, had the opportunity to speak to the bills under consideration. This hearing provided members with an opportunity to receive feedback on their proposals from both VA witnesses and external stakeholders, while also examining veterans’ access to prosthetics and adaptive equipment, mental health and faith-based services within VA, and the long-term neurological and mental health effects associated with military aviation service.On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held a markup on the following measures:H.R. 8552 would ensure that veterans’ disability compensation and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation keep pace with inflation by mirroring the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. Members also considered H.R. 9006, which would help VA identify unclaimed veteran remains, confirm veteran status, locate next-of-kin, and ensure eligible veterans receive a dignified burial in a VA national cemetery. GOP Members also reviewed H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act, which would require VA to expedite disability compensation claims for veterans affected by major disasters, including fires and floods. The bill would also require VA to establish criteria for priority processing for certain disability claims, including claims involving extreme financial hardship, homelessness, terminal illness, or participation in the Fully Developed Claim Program. GOP Members underscored the need to support veterans in urgent circumstances while maintaining Committee rules, including the requirement that bills have a proposed offset before consideration by the Full Committee.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Committee on Ways and Means held a full committee hearing called "The Growing Business of Sports: Reviewing Federal Tax Policy in the Multibillion-Dollar Industry." Republican and Democrat members of the Ways and Means Committee expressed frustration at the repeated pattern of corporate professional sports teams using tax-exempt municipal bonds and other taxpayer subsidies to relocate and/or construct billion dollar stadiums with negligible economic benefit for local communities during a hearing before the Committee focused on the growing business of sports and federal tax policy in that multibillion-dollar industry. Taxpayer subsidies ultimately finance the bottom lines of professional team franchises and hurt fans, of which 87 percent say live sporting event attendance is unaffordable and a similar 86 percent call live sports a luxury good.



At the same time, college athletics is undergoing a revolution in the era of student-athlete compensation for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Witnesses focused on the need for financial literacy for college-athletes, particularly regarding taxation rules.



On Wednesday, July 1, the Ways and Means Committee held a full committee markup on the following measures:

H.R. 9496, the End Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act (Tenney)

H.R. 9500, the Tax Relief for Fraud Victims Act (Miller)

H.R. 9498, the Taxpayer Advocate Participation Act (Steube)

H.R. 9501, the AI Tax Integrity Act of 2026 (Buchanan)

H.R. 9499, the Protecting Taxpayers from Ghost Preparers Act (Malliotakis)

H.R. 7972, the Taxpayer Workforce Modernization Act (Schweikert)

H.R. 9504, the Tax Exempt Hospital Transparency Act (Murphy)

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