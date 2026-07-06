Cognos Therapeutics Appoints Innovobot U.S. Labs Executive Miguel Adao to Its Industry Advisory Board

Voler Systems an Innovobot Company Innovobot Inc. Cognos Therapeutics

Appointment reinforces Cognos’ commercialization strategy for SINNAIS, its AI-driven implantable drug delivery platform

Dr. Adao brings a combination of global executive leadership, transformational business acumen, and cross-industry expertise. His track record makes him an exceptional addition to our advisory board.” — Frank Adell, Chief Executive Officer, Cognos Therapeutics

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognos Therapeutics (“Cognos”), a pioneering leader in AI-driven implantable drug delivery systems, today announced the appointment of Dr. Miguel Adao, a Senior Executive at Innovobot US Labs Corporation, to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB), effective immediately. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Cognos advances FDA regulatory preparation, and lays the groundwork for a future Nasdaq listing.“Dr. Adao brings to Cognos a rare and powerful combination of global executive leadership, transformational business acumen, and deep cross-industry expertise spanning more than three decades. His track record of driving extraordinary growth makes him an exceptional addition to our advisory board.”— Frank Adell, Chief Executive Officer, Cognos TherapeuticsAbout Dr. Miguel AdaoPrior to joining Innovobot Labs as a senior executive, Dr Adao was President and CEO of Voler Systems — a Silicon Valley-based innovator in electronic design for medical devices, wearables and IoT devices that has recently been acquired by Innovobot Inc. While at Voler, he demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive organizational performance, helping to deliver the best three years in Voler’s 47-year history.Dr. Adao’s distinguished executive career includes senior leadership roles at globally recognized organizations like Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Cigna Healthcare, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo, where he spearheaded high-impact initiatives spanning both B2B and B2C divisions. This breadth of experience equips him with a uniquely versatile strategic perspective that is well suited to Cognos’ next phase of growth.Dr. Adao holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from the International School of Management in Paris France, an MBA in International Business from Ohio University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology — an academic foundation that bridges business strategy with deep technical innovation.A true global executive, Dr. Adao has lived and worked in eight countries and is fluent in five languages, providing the multicultural intelligence essential for navigating complex international markets. He has also served on multiple advisory boards, reflecting a sustained commitment to mentoring innovation-driven organizations.A Strategic Addition at a Defining MomentDr. Adao joins Cognos at a consequential juncture. Innovobot US Labs Corporation, operating under the “dba” name of Voler Systems following the acquisition referred to above, has been commissioned to lead the engineering work needed to deliver a commercial-grade version of SINNAIS™ — one of the most clinically ambitious technologies in the neurodegenerative disease space. Dr. Adao’s appointment to the IAB further strengthens the alignment between Cognos and Innovobot, whose partner network is collectively driving significant aspects of the pre-commercial and regulatory strategy for SINNAIS.SINNAIS is Cognos Therapeutics’ flagship platform — a fully implantable, AI-powered smart pump designed to do deliver precision therapeutics directly into the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) that blocks or severely limits the effectiveness of virtually all existing Alzheimer’s and neurological treatments. Once implanted, SINNAIS continuously monitors disease biomarkers in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) — including beta-amyloid and tau proteins, the hallmark drivers of Alzheimer’s — and autonomously delivers micro-precise, metronomic doses of FDA-approved drugs at exactly the right concentration, at exactly the right time, directly to the site of disease. The result: dramatically improved drug efficacy, significantly reduced systemic side effects, and the potential to slow or halt the progression of Alzheimer’s disease across a patient’s lifetime.Cognos envisions SINNAIS playing a role in Alzheimer’s care, analogous to that of the implantable defibrillator in cardiology — a continuously active, intelligent device that monitors, responds, and intervenes autonomously across the full course of a patient’s disease, from early diagnosis through later stages.With Cognos actively advancing FDA regulatory processes, Dr. Adao’s industry relationships, commercialization expertise, and executive leadership capabilities meaningfully reinforce the company’s resources and readiness to bring SINNAIS to market — and to the patients who need it most.“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Miguel Adao to our Industry Advisory Board. His visionary leadership, revenue-generation expertise, and global strategic acumen will be instrumental in shaping the company’s next chapter of growth and impact. We look forward to the immense value he will bring to Cognos and to the patients we ultimately serve.”— Josh Shachar, Co-Founder & Innovator, Cognos TherapeuticsAbout Cognos TherapeuticsCognos Therapeutics, based in Inglewood California, is a medical technology company that is pioneering the convergence of artificial intelligence and implantable drug delivery. The company’s lead platform, SINNAIS™, is an AI-powered implantable system designed to continuously monitor disease biomarkers and deliver precise doses of FDA-approved therapies directly to the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier. Targeting Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, SINNAIS aims to improve drug efficacy, reduce side effects, and slow disease progression across a patient’s lifetime — analogous to the role an implantable defibrillator plays in cardiac care. Cognos is currently navigating FDA regulatory processes, with the goal of doing a public listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange at a later stage. (Cognos website)Media Contactmedia@cognosthx.comInvestor Relationsir@cognosthx.comAbout InnovobotInnovobot is an investment platform that creates value through innovation. Innovobot Labs is the platform’s innovation studio, tackling pressing problems through the development and application of cutting-edge technologies. With expertise spanning robotics, AI, IoT, human-machine interfaces, and advanced materials, the Labs collaborate with companies from startups to Fortune 500 leaders. Innovobot Resonance Ventures is its venture capital arm, dedicated to investing in early-stage deep tech startups. (Innovobot website)About Voler SystemsVoler Systems, an Innovobot company, specializes in the design and development of electronic devices for the medical, wearables, and IoT sectors. With more than 46 years of experience and over 900 projects delivered for Fortune 500 companies, startups, and scaleups, Voler brings deep capabilities in hardware and firmware engineering as part of Innovobot’s global innovation platform. Voler's capabilities span sensors, wireless connectivity, power management, motion control, mixed-signal design, and AI-enabled electronics for complex and regulated environments. (Voler website)

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