Daniel White Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Daniel White

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Daniel White, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Daniel White’s chapter, "The Hardest Tryer.” Daniel shares an inspiring journey of perseverance, personal growth, and the power of relentless determination. From being recognized as the “hardest tryer” as a child to overcoming setbacks in athletics, business, and spiritual transformation, he reveals how embracing challenges and refusing to quit shaped his life and success. His message encourages readers to stop fearing failure, lean into discomfort, and understand that true breakthroughs come from persistence, self-belief, and the decision to keep moving forward no matter the odds.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Daniel White:

Daniel White is known as the world’s number one spiritual coach for visionary entrepreneurs. His mission is to help them experience relentless growth and breakthroughs across all areas of their lives, creating better futures for themselves, their families, their properties, and their businesses.

For more than 30 years, he has served visionary founders, CEOs, and elite performers in more than 70 countries as an internationally recognized Energy Transformation Specialist and Executive Coach. Daniel helps his clients clear unseen energetic blockages, eliminate emotional pain, and realign with their life’s mission, opening a clear path ahead.

As a best-selling author and global keynote speaker, Daniel’s wisdom has been featured in international media. Through his Growth Energy Transformation System (GETS) and private engagements, Daniel supports thousands of individuals, helping them transform confusion into clarity, chaos into calm, and their pain into peace.

Grounded in the teachings of the Christ Consciousness and decades of spiritual mastery, Daniel carries a unique, God-given gift to elevate a person’s body, mind, and spirit. His clients often describe his work as “ten years of struggle into one breakthrough transformation.”

Visit www.danielwhitecoaching.com to transform your pain into peace through the Growth Energy Transformation System and achieve Relentless Growth Breakthroughs in all areas of your life.

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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