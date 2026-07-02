WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Nearly one year after President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, the homeland is more secure and American communities are safer. Over the last year, House Committee on Homeland Security and congressional Republicans have worked to ensure federal, state, and local law enforcement have the resources needed to protect Americans, prepare for major international events, and continue the Trump administration’s historic success at our borders.



“One year ago, Congress passed the first reconciliation bill, and President Trump signed it into law. Since then, our border has been secured and given the resources and technology needed to remain secure. I am proud of the work House Republicans have done, and continue to do, to support President Trump’s America First agenda along our border,” said Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement. “Our nation’s leaders cannot allow this crisis to happen again, and we must remain vigilant in monitoring how cartels, human traffickers, and other bad actors respond to the changes President Trump has brought to our border. Whether along the southern border, the northern border, or our coastal waters, our nation is safer today because of President Trump’s leadership and the passage of the first reconciliation bill. Keeping our borders secure remains my top priority on the Committee on Homeland Security.”



Through the House Homeland Security Committee’s budget reconciliation recommendations, Congress provided historic resources for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The legislation allocated $46.5 billion to construct and finish the border barrier system, $6.1 billion for cutting-edge technology, and $4.1 billion to hire additional U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents and officers. These investments have resulted in the most secure borders in our nation’s history:

According to CBP , May 2026 marked 13 straight months of zero parole releases at the border.

, May 2026 marked 13 straight months of zero parole releases at the border. Apprehensions along the Southwest border in May were 96% below the worst month on record under the Biden-Harris administration.

the worst month on record under the Biden-Harris administration. In the past year, CBP has completed more than 60 miles of new and replacement primary wall, nearly 25 miles of secondary wall, and almost 17 miles of water barrier. More than 285 miles of new and replacement primary wall and over 110 miles of water barrier are currently under construction.

more than 60 miles of new and replacement primary wall, nearly 25 miles of secondary wall, and almost 17 miles of water barrier. More than 285 miles of new and replacement primary wall and over 110 miles of water barrier are currently under construction. Border Patrol has reached the highest staffing in agency history , with more than 21,000 agents.

, with more than 21,000 agents. CBP’s drug seizures have increased 56% this fiscal year compared to the same period of Fiscal Year (FY) 2024.

House Republicans also provided $625 million to enhance security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and $500 million to support state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement in developing their ability to detect, identify, track, or monitor drone threats:

The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held throughout North America and includes more than 70 matches to be played in 11 different cities across the United States through July.

According to FIFA, 4.5 million fans have attended the World Cup, a new record for the tournament.

attended the World Cup, a new record for the tournament. Since the tournament began, more than 400 rogue drones have been intercepted by federal agencies working alongside state and local partners near World Cup sites.

have been intercepted by federal agencies working alongside state and local partners near World Cup sites. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trained more than 238,000 personnel in preparation for the tournament.

personnel in preparation for the tournament. From October 2025 through April 2026, CBP screened 5.9 million Electronic System for Travel Authorization applications under the VISA Waiver Program, including over 5 million approvals.

Here is what witnesses have said over the last year:

Last year, the Committee created the bipartisan “Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States.” In July 2025, the Task Force held its inaugural hearing to examine security lessons learned from previous attacks at mass gatherings.



Stacey Graves, Chief, Kansas City Missouri Police Department



“We are ever so grateful for the One Big Beautiful Bill providing $625 million for planning and security costs relating to the 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities… We respectfully request Congress to prioritize the following: Authorize the deployment of unmanned aerial systems, UAS detection, and counter-UAS technology at local and regional levels.”



As one of the Committee’s first hearings of 2026, Subcommittee Chairman Guest held a hearing to examine CBP’s acquisition and deployment of non-intrusive inspection technology (NII) at U.S. ports of entry. NII technology plays a critical role in detecting and interdicting illicit narcotics, concealed currency, contraband, and individuals being smuggled across the country’s borders. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act included more than $1 billion for NII.

Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP

“In Fiscal Year 2025 alone, CBP officers used NII systems to scan more than 17 million sea containers, rail cars, and vehicles. These inspections led to the interdiction of 110,000 pounds of narcotics, the seizure of 2.2 million in unreported U.S. currency, and the apprehension of 66 undeclared passengers… With the support of Congress, we’ve made significant progress in deploying and enhancing our NII capabilities. As of December 2nd, we had deployed 405 large-scale NII systems at air, sea, and land ports of entry, including 67 new systems added over the past two fiscal years… Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our NII capabilities. And with funding provided by Congress, we plan to deploy 38 additional systems by the end of this fiscal year. These drive-through systems will allow us to scan 40 percent of privately-owned vehicles and up to 70 percent of commercial vehicles at the southwest border land ports of entry, significantly enhancing our ability to detect and interdict threats.”



In February 2026, the Committee convened a hearing to examine preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the preparedness grants authorized in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to help host cities bolster security infrastructure for not only the matches but also fan sites.

Ray Martinez, Chief Operating Officer, 2026 FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee



“On behalf of the 11 U.S. World Cup Committees, I want to thank this Committee for providing the $625 million in security funding to the host cities. Those resources are critical to ensuring that host committees have capabilities necessary to execute a safe and secure tournament across multiple weeks and venues… We appreciate the congressional support, and particularly this Committee, as well as President Trump’s administration, for dedicated counter-UAS funding to support these efforts… Miami’s preparedness reflects the ongoing coordinated efforts of all 11 U.S. host committees as we work each day to ensure a safe and secure and successful FIFA World Cup.”



Joseph Mabin, Deputy Chief, Kansas City Missouri Police Department



“The FIFA World Cup Security Grant Program is necessary to fund the personnel, equipment, and operational needs required to deliver a safe event.”



In February 2026, the Committee held an oversight hearing with ICE and CBP to ensure One Big Beautiful Bill Act funds are being used in accordance with congressional intent: to protect both the public and law enforcement in pursuit of the homeland security mission.

Rodney Scott, CBP Commissioner



“The One Big Beautiful Bill, a $65 billion investment, is enabling CBP to modernize border infrastructure, deploy additional advanced technology, and to grow our workforce. Since January 2025, CBP is building the smart wall at record levels. We’re installing high-tech attributes where the Biden administration had shut it off. We’re installing water barriers along the Rio Grande River, which denies criminals access to these routes. But that is not all we’re investing in technology at our port of entry: non-intrusive inspection equipment, biometrics, and advanced surveillance to improve our ability to know what’s coming into this country… CBP workforces, without a doubt, the greatest asset that we have, the One Big Beautiful Bill is investing historic amounts of money and recruitment, hiring, retention and training to ensure that we have the most highly qualified and capable law enforcement professionals.”



Last month, the Committee held a hearing on DHS’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2027, featuring testimony from DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin in his first appearance before the House of Representatives since his confirmation. DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar also testified.

The Honorable Markwayne Mullin, DHS Secretary



“On the border wall…we are on track to have the primary wall done, completed from the Pacific to Gulf of America at this time next year. We’ll have all the contracts out by the end of this month. We’re having great progress… The primary wall is the first wall up because of the way the cartels adjust, and the criminals and their thugs and the terrorists. We have to push out a secondary wall because they’ve been going in and cutting the wall, and before we can respond in some of these remote areas, they’ve been able to get through… The smart wall is pretty impressive, and we can put a drone in the sky to neatly keep eyes on them. So, we’re well within track.”



This week, leaders from CBP, ICE, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) testified before the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence to discuss the significant progress made in securing the Southwest border and the unique security challenges presented by the Northern border.

Heather MacLeod, Director of Homeland Security and Justice for GAO



“The reconciliation funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill and the Secure America Act provided a great opportunity for these DHS components to increase their staffing levels, upgrade facilities, and increase their surveillance technology, for sure.”

Jason Schneider, Acting Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol



“We’re making history as we speak. Last year alone, we had 86,000 U.S. citizens apply to become a Border Patrol agent. This fiscal year, 60,000 in the pipeline. We currently have 7,000 in the pre-employment pipeline and 2,000 Border Patrol agents at the Border Patrol Academy right now, and a lot of those will be going to the Northern border. We have not lowered our standards. We have adjusted the schedules at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, and we’re at two shifts. So, it’s good news for us. Our goal is to have 3,500 Border Patrol agents assigned to the Northern border in the very near future.”



“I would like to say thank you for the funding, because that is absolutely going to help us address our deficiencies along the Northern border. We have a holistic, technological, national strategy to address our deficiencies on the Northern border. We’re leveraging autonomous technology that’s going to free up our agents from monitoring cameras in stations. Our agents will be out there. We’re going to have additional technology, SUAS technology, counter-UAS technology to address the adversarial threat… We also have a plan, modeled very much like what we’re doing along the Southwest border… We’re also going to increase our staffing along with the technology that I spoke about.”

Chris Holtzer, Executive Director of Operations, Office of Field Operations, CBP



(Official White House Photo)

“The increase in technology on the Northern border with non-intrusive scanning equipment is phenomenal. Adding to that, additional officers to be able to adjudicate those scans as we work to increase those scan rates would be extremely helpful.”

In June 2026, the House of Representatives also passed additional funding in the Secure America Act to provide ICE and CBP the resources needed for the next three fiscal years. This legislation provided $26 billion for CBP and $38 billion for ICE, including $108.5 million to hire, pay, and equip additional child exploitation investigators and forensics analysts at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and expands coordination with state and local law enforcement and DHS in our communities as we welcome millions of international visitors.

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