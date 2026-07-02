Miami Barber Institute Supports Humanitarian Relief Efforts Following Venezuela Earthquakes

Volunteers receive Miami Barber Institute's humanitarian donation at the Unidos por Venezuela Humanitarian Collection Center in Miami, FL.

South Florida coalition mobilizes medical supplies and emergency aid for communities affected by the disaster.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As South Florida's Venezuelan-American community mobilizes to support victims of the recent earthquakes in Venezuela, Miami Barber Institute (MBI) has joined a humanitarian coalition working to provide critical medical supplies and emergency assistance to affected communities.

The Unidos por Venezuela Humanitarian Collection Center was established through the collaborative efforts of the Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce (VACC), Venezuelan American Freight Forwarders Association (VAFFA USA), Hermandad Venezolana Foundation (HERVEN), Venezuelan American Medical Association (VAMA), and Independent Venezuelan American Citizens (IVAC). Together, these organizations are coordinating the collection and distribution of urgently needed humanitarian aid, uniting businesses, healthcare professionals, nonprofit organizations, community leaders, and volunteers from across South Florida in a coordinated response to support the people of Venezuela during this time of crisis.

As part of this community-wide initiative, Miami Barber Institute donated 20 boxes containing 20,000 N-95 protective masks, which were delivered to the Unidos por Venezuela Humanitarian Collection Center at 8080 NW 71st Street, Miami, FL 33166. The collection center is currently receiving medical supplies to address the most urgent humanitarian priorities, including emergency medical care, hospital and surgical treatment, patient recovery and rehabilitation, and critical healthcare equipment and infrastructure. MBI's donation will help protect physicians, nurses, emergency responders, rescue personnel, and volunteers serving on the front lines of the relief effort.

The earthquake has deeply affected South Florida's Venezuelan-American community, where countless families remain closely connected to loved ones in Venezuela. Throughout the region, Venezuelans have become valued neighbors, coworkers, entrepreneurs, students, educators, and community leaders. For many South Floridians, the disaster is personal because it has touched someone they know.

Supporting the humanitarian coalition reflects Miami Barber Institute's longstanding commitment to community service and its mission of creating a positive impact beyond the classroom, according to Luis Castillo, President of Miami Barber Institute.

"At Miami Barber Institute, we believe education extends beyond the classroom. It is about building a culture of service, compassion, and standing beside the communities that shape and strengthen us. Our campus reflects the diversity of South Florida, and we are proud to have students, graduates, faculty, and staff with deep ties to Venezuela. Supporting this humanitarian effort was a natural expression of our values and our commitment to making a positive difference. Above all, we want the people of Venezuela to know they are not facing this tragedy alone. South Florida stands with them, and so do we," Castillo said.

The humanitarian response has united nonprofit organizations, healthcare professionals, business leaders, volunteers, and community members from across South Florida in a coordinated effort to provide urgently needed assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

"One of the most inspiring aspects of this initiative has been watching organizations, healthcare professionals, businesses, and volunteers unite around a common purpose," said Sergio Wong, Campus Director of Miami Barber Institute. "It is a powerful reminder that when a community comes together with compassion and determination, it can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people facing extraordinary hardship. Miami Barber Institute is honored to be part of this collective effort."

The Unidos por Venezuela Humanitarian Collection Center continues to receive donations of medical supplies and first-aid resources to support emergency response and long-term recovery efforts in Venezuela. Community members, healthcare providers, businesses, civic organizations, and individuals interested in contributing may deliver supplies directly to the collection center at 8080 NW 71st Street, Miami, FL 33166, or contact the coalition at (786) 984-2119 for additional information.

Castillo also called on the South Florida community to participate in the humanitarian initiative.

"Every donation, every volunteer, and every act of generosity strengthens the relief effort and brings hope to families working to rebuild their lives. We invite our neighbors, businesses, healthcare professionals, community organizations, and everyone who is able to join this coalition. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for the people of Venezuela," he said.

About Miami Barber Institute

Miami Barber Institute (MBI) is an accredited barber school dedicated to preparing the next generation of professional barbers through comprehensive education, hands-on training, and community engagement. Guided by a culture of service, MBI actively supports charitable initiatives and community partnerships that strengthen the communities it serves locally and abroad.

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